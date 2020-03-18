 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   After failing to be stopped by a misplaced ottoman, Van Dyck painting thieves 'may have escaped in boat'   (bbc.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Artist rendition of the perps

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nicely done, subby.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll assume they awkwardly got caught up in a tongue-twisting escape, haphazardly stumbling around the obstacle until the laugh track kicked in..?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Check Sweden, they seem to have a lot of heists done by boat.
 
roc6783
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DAMMIT NEAL!!!!
 
crinz83
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Laura Petry was hot.
 
