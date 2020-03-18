 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Coronavirus is back and it's infecting all of Asia, hey now, hey now, Coronavirus is back   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew *something* like this was going to happen one day, but unlike plague or something, it was going to spread immedia because of human selfishness (see so many people*needing* government to tell them what to do) and the way we travel.

I guess I figured I'd already be dead by then though.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This timeline is starting to be really depressing.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: This timeline is starting to be really depressing.


This month has been the longest year of my life.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This chemical warfare thing that China started is getting out of hand.

Nuke them from orbit
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole, "it will die off with warmer weather" thing isn't going to pan out either... both hemispheres have cases.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they managed to "flatten the curve", and keep it flattened, that is good news.

If they do it at the cost of livelihoods and the ability to keep people fed and housed going forward, that is a terrible price to pay.  I hope containing the virus does not take that much sacrifice.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: This timeline is starting to be really depressing.


Cheer up. Things are awesome compared to what they'll be in a few months.
 
TickTurd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...your boss told you to take a permanent vacation. Hey now, hey now...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Walking Dude as political agitator on whichever side - his claws in every cause - is really kind of fitting for this timeline.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: This chemical warfare thing that China started is getting out of hand.

Nuke them from orbit


Next time, don't forget the tags to tell readers your post is satirical.
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think parts of Asia gave up on testing for awhile. Just a hunch.

We can only test a small percentage of the population here and supposedly we have the greatest healthcare system in the world.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19's back and infecting all of Asia.  Hey now, Hey now.  Corona's back.

Just because the world is falling apart doesn't mean we throw out meter.  As of now, we're still a society.
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline says 'surged'.  The article says 'inched'.  I smell clickbait.

There will always be coronavirus cases.  From now until forever.  There will ALWAYS be cases.  It's not worth getting concerned over.  We're just going to have to live with it.
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: namegoeshere: This timeline is starting to be really depressing.

This month has been the longest year of my life.


I had a day like that once.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: This timeline is starting to be really depressing.


<timeline cracks knuckles>

"Just the flu, eh?  It'll die down by April?  I'll teach you gotdamn morons not to disrespect my work..."
 
bigdanc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the dow is gonna take a crap today

I'm guessing my parents are going to be living with me by the end of this
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jake3988: The headline says 'surged'.  The article says 'inched'.  I smell clickbait.

There will always be coronavirus cases.  From now until forever.  There will ALWAYS be cases.  It's not worth getting concerned over.  We're just going to have to live with it.


Living with it is one thing.
Doctors having to decide who to prioritize into the ICU or who gets oxygen and who doesn't is something else.
We don't need any more crying heads of state on international news.
 
PhoenixInFlames [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Well, shiat.


Came here to say this.

Leaving terrified.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Asia: We got this.
Corona: Oh, reeeally
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone know how fast the symptoms come on? I've felt like utter shiat (even more than usual) the past several days and now my throat hurts. No fever or notable cough (yet.)

I don't want to die like this. I want to die of a gradual heroin overdose when I'm in my late eighties.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Riche: Anyone know how fast the symptoms come on? I've felt like utter shiat (even more than usual) the past several days and now my throat hurts. No fever or notable cough (yet.)

I don't want to die like this. I want to die of a gradual heroin overdose when I'm in my late eighties.


2-7 days, average on sent at 5.5 days and hospitalization at 10 days.  If you have any difficulty breathing go to the hospital and try to keep your mouth covered.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bigdanc: on sent at 5.5 days


onset of symptoms, that is
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: This chemical warfare thing that China started is getting out of hand.

Nuke them from orbit


Oh, yeah, that will help.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bigdanc: Riche: Anyone know how fast the symptoms come on? I've felt like utter shiat (even more than usual) the past several days and now my throat hurts. No fever or notable cough (yet.)

I don't want to die like this. I want to die of a gradual heroin overdose when I'm in my late eighties.

2-7 days, average on sent at 5.5 days and hospitalization at 10 days.  If you have any difficulty breathing go to the hospital and try to keep your mouth covered.


Call first though. Text someone to call for you if you have to.
 
