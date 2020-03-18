 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   "The City that Never Sleeps" is about to get caught up on its rest, maybe read a few new books   (nytimes.com) divider line
447 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 10:58 PM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I learned my library would be closing this week I hit them up for reading material.  Currently have six books on deck.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thank C'thulu that I've been working from home for nearly a decade and am used to being stuck at home for days at a time, and I'm also super glad that I have two acres of property I can roam around on and that Spring starts tomorrow. If I was cooped up in an apartment in a city, I would likely go stir crazy pretty fast.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fusillade762: When I learned my library would be closing this week I hit them up for reading material.  Currently have six books on deck.


I learned when I showed up and it was already closed. I have one book I already read (anniversary edition w/ about 30 pages of deleted scenes) and a book that's okay, not great. That's it. But at least I can hold on to them two weeks past the original due date.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.  Maybe you'll get 10% of the 5 boroughs to actually stay home.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fusillade762: When I learned my library would be closing this week I hit them up for reading material.  Currently have six books on deck.


If you have a kindle, look into digital lending options. Lots of libraries have something set up.
 
mentula
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Good luck with that.  Maybe you'll get 10% of the 5 boroughs to actually stay home.


actually, we're being very co-operative already, which has produced some oddly empty street scenes.
 
toejam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fusillade762: When I learned my library would be closing this week I hit them up for reading material.  Currently have six books on deck.


That's a lot of toilet paper.
 
crinz83
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


                                 "
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

