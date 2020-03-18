 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Lil' Kim says North Korea has "Defeated Coronavirus" and has zero cases. So which is it?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Easy claim when they're all dead from it.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I suddenly remembered the story about what happened to North Korea in World War Z (the book, not the movie).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost certainly a horror show in North Korea right now.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lil' Kim says North Korea has "Defeated Coronavirus" and has zero cases. So which is it?


Donnie should go visit Best Korea and check into that.  No, wait, he'll send Pence.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, neither. He's a farking liar, just like our "leader."
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Easy claim when they're all dead from it.


Alternatively, easy claim when they're all killed after being diagnosed with it.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Korea slammed into immediate lockdown then Putin gave them a bunch of Covid-19 test kits from The Vector Institute in Siberia.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really a tall order when social distancing is pretty much their whole deal.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how hard it is to believe they have zero cases. Do they have any contact outside of North Korea?

Maybe their diplomats go to China? I guess they probably do, but if they were quarantined when they returned, they actually could have avoided spreading it.

Like Trump said "It was one guy coming back from China" but in North Korea's case that might be true!
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Korea: Practicing social distancing since 1948.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: Also, I suddenly remembered the story about what happened to North Korea in World War Z (the book, not the movie).


We're literally living through the opening-credits scene from EVERY ZOMBIE MOVIE IN TEN YEARS, in which they run the news clips showing how humanity collapsed.

If North Korea says zero, then some ugly shiat happened there.  We should consider sending some overflights over to make sure it isn't an infection factory poised to screw over China.  Maybe we could run a joint program where we use US planes to drop Wolf Warrior into Pyongyang.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rimmer's dead. They're all dead. Everybody's dead, Dave
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a picture of their minister of information.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
::shakes tiny fist at camaroash::
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19 preys on nations with freedom of assembly.

North Korea is a plantation state with little freedom of movement when there isn't a pandemic.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humanity will be just fine.

We may be down to the isolated tribes in the Amazon and on islands around the globe but the species will be fine
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading the press releases from North Korea is like getting news from Facebook.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fas.orgView Full Size
This is how they defeated it. Bonus for Best Korea: Fewer citizens to feed.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's about to be time for another round of who twote it: Trump or Kim.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Humanity will be just fine.

We may be down to the isolated tribes in the Amazon and on islands around the globe but the species will be fine


Jair Bolsonaro would like a word with you.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 This reminds me of when Ahmedinnerjacket claimed there were no Homosexuals in Iran. People were openly laughing at him, presumably not to his face.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess the cure is a lead pill applied to the forehead and lots of fire afterwards.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Uh, neither. He's a farking liar, just like our "leader."


Actually, North Korea is communist like Bernie and the Dems.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't spread a repository illness if you can't breathe.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: [fas.org image 850x492]This is how they defeated it. Bonus for Best Korea: Fewer citizens to feed.


As macabre as it is, I want that vehicle for my halftime beer runs.

Assuming we even have sports by then.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's almost certainly a horror show in North Korea right now.


So, just like any other day.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marbleisheavy: Looks like it's about to be time for another round of who twote it: Trump or Kim.


If I were the president, a job for which I'm woefully unqualified for but that no longer seems to matter- my first order of business for extending well-wishes to my fellow Americans during holidays, shocking tragedy, etc. This clown is using Twitter as his personal platform to b*tch and moan. Not a trait I want in a leader.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Uh, neither. He's a farking liar, just like our "leader."


And Putin.

/3 peas in a pod
//Although given the number of authoritarian leaders, it's a lot more than 3
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: I don't see how hard it is to believe they have zero cases. Do they have any contact outside of North Korea?


Yes, there is a LOT of traffic in and out of NK, mostly from China...so, yeah.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's plausible. If they went into that level of lockdown and given their complete isolation from the outside world, they could have managed to close the borders in time.

Hopefully it's true. Lots of people going to die there given how few resources they have.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Uh, neither. He's a farking liar, just like our "leader."


Actually, it's not that implausible with how despotic their regime is.  They completely shut down the borders and if they just disappear anyone who shows signs or symptoms they don't spread it and nobody is sick.

The real test is when the people from best Korea come back from the factories in china where they do 5-6 month rotations....

If they come back.  It could be that china sends them back but the Best Korea government just says they died in china from it and dissapear them too.

They have thousands and thousands of employees in china.  So the flood of those coming back, again, if they come back, will be the test.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this from a nation that

1. has order anyone breaking quarantine is to be shot.
2. has such a weak and sick pop that can't really handle being normal sick.


not surprised they claiming it. All but the super rich and those who are in the upper class are dead if they get it.  once dead just burn the body and its done.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: I don't see how hard it is to believe they have zero cases. Do they have any contact outside of North Korea?

Maybe their diplomats go to China? I guess they probably do, but if they were quarantined when they returned, they actually could have avoided spreading it.

Like Trump said "It was one guy coming back from China" but in North Korea's case that might be true!


They normally have thousands of employees that they loan to china on the cheap.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I mangled the earlier post. Am hungover and on mobile.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Diogenes: Easy claim when they're all dead from it.

Alternatively, easy claim when they're all killed after being diagnosed with it.


Scary how plausible that is.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
aniyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Rimmer's dead. They're all dead. Everybody's dead, Dave


Captain Holister?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Turns out the cure was lead all along!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Clearly, they've re-educated it....
It's now a ... .<puts on sunglasses>
Communavirus.

//<takes off sunglasses>
//<hangs head in shame>
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: [fas.org image 850x492]This is how they defeated it. Bonus for Best Korea: Fewer citizens to feed.


Their secret weapon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Lil' Kim says North Korea has "Defeated Coronavirus" and has zero cases. So which is it?


Donnie should go visit Best Korea and check into that.  No, wait, he'll send Pence.


Either way, America would benefit from the visit.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's almost certainly a horror show in North Korea right now.


So, day ending in Y?
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's almost certainly a horror show in North Korea right now.

So, just like any other day.


Dammit!
 
NetOwl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's almost certainly a horror show in North Korea right now.


And the coronavirus will only make it worse.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well they probably don't.

It's a hermit kingdom. It's sealed off from the rest of the world. How would Covid-19 even get in?
 
Mocknews
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Also, I suddenly remembered the story about what happened to North Korea in World War Z (the book, not the movie).


That chapter alone would make a great Korean War 2: Zombie Invasion movie
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Diogenes: Easy claim when they're all dead from it.

Alternatively, easy claim when they're all killed after being diagnosed with it.


Iceland did that to me in Plague Inc. once. Had the whole world going to absolute shiat, and finally infected Iceland with a lucky migratory bird event. Six people were infected, and the government executed them.
Humanity is now just hot Icelandic people.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aniyn: whither_apophis: Rimmer's dead. They're all dead. Everybody's dead, Dave

Captain Holister?


He's dead. Everybody's dead. Everybody's dead Dave
 
