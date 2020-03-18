 Skip to content
(MSN)   Let's take a look at some of the places affected by COVID-19. Bonus: Farker's friend has photo in slideshow   (msn.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
67 slides? JFC. Deslidify man.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let's take a look at some of the places affected by COVID-19. Bonus: Farker's friend has photo in slideshow

Not sure that's a bonus like in the casual sense of the definition.  But good luck getting to it.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Greenland has it.

Let that sink in.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Farker's friend has photo in slideshow


If it's the first picture in the 67-item slide show, then I saw that one. Otherwise no.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: 67 slides? JFC. Deslidify man.


67 slides and I went to 27.

Saw that theme parks, New York City, the Chinese theatre in LA, some other movie theaters, and Seattle are closed.

I am not sure why they need so many slides of the exact same thing. I saw at least 4 Disney ones, 3 LA Chinese Theatre, 3 Times Square.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I went through most of it. I was heartened to know that "copy" and "paste" are alive and well, and that proofreading died long before COVID-19 got to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of the busiest intersections in downtown Detroit, Lafayette and Michigan. Not my pic, taken Monday I think.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Difference between "Farker's friend" and "Farker": there's not one subtle reflection of a penis in any of these.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I hear parts of London are mostly deserted
 
