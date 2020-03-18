 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Willamette Week)   "Social distancing be damned: Portland will not go without its strippers, even during a global pandemic"   (wweek.com) divider line
23
    More: Giggity, Alcoholic beverage, Lucky Devil, home drop, non-alcoholic drinks, full food menu, Restaurant, Beer, Kefir  
•       •       •

1310 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 8:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In fairness, the staff and the patrons by this time have the immune systems of meat packers or restaurant workers. Their leukocytes have seen stuff...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just twerk from home?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard worse ideas.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blessed are the sleezmakers.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess since everyone is working from home no need for NSFW tag.

I'm pretty sure I can see number 2s lips.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a handsome crew they have there

Seems like they could set up some cameras and dance for tips on the interwebs

I'd love to support those gals. They seem nice
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: Lucky Devil Lounge is bringing its dancers to your door with a new food delivery service it's calling-wait for it-"Boober Eats."

OK, Boober.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: I guess since everyone is working from home no need for NSFW tag.

I'm pretty sure I can see number 2s lips.


What you talkin' about Willis
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think every farker is pissed they didn't think of it first
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hottest part is when they take their mask off.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I have my first isolation project.  Set up a sound system, lights, pole, and fog machine on the porch to enhance my food delivery experience.  Where did I leave my strip club mix?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: I guess I have my first isolation project.  Set up a sound system, lights, pole, and fog machine on the porch to enhance my food delivery experience.  Where did I leave my strip club mix?


You just need "Pour Some Sugar On Me" on repeat.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing most of us are at home, that link with that pic would land me in trouble with the boss
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: I guess since everyone is working from home no need for NSFW tag.

I'm pretty sure I can see number 2s lips.


That's odd cause you can't see her face.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Boober Eats"

Heh, I like it.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Can't they just twerk from home?


At lease one DC area strip club has done livestreams of dancers on stage.

But frankly, given the rules in many places about "No touching the entertainers", and the minimum distances
between the patrons and stage I think that strips clubs should be exempted from the restrictions closing bars
and restaurants.

Or are we going to be seeing a return of the classic Time Square peepshows?
 
themistergraves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've eaten at this club a few times. Probably the best strip club food in Portland.

/these girls work for tips and tips alone
//so they could probably really use your patronage
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ.  The tattoos.  Just...don't.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: I guess since everyone is working from home no need for NSFW tag.

I'm pretty sure I can see number 2s lips.


Well then, you owe her $5!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't you hate when deliveries forget the sauce?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

themistergraves: I've eaten at this club a few times. Probably the best strip club food in Portland.


Where do people park?  I see it every time I cross the Ross Island bridge but I haven't paid much attention.  It looks like it doesn't much real estate around it.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.