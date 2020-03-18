 Skip to content
(The Outline)   US citizens, let's not freak out about the coronavirus-induced martial law just yet. YET   (theoutline.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Police, law enforcement, image of the police, National Guard, New Jersey, United States, federal government, U.S. police response  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember when it was Obama that was going to declare martial law and open his FEMA camps?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No one is too far from Marshal Law.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Working from home, kiddo out of school, with Mrs. Marble keeping us sane.  You damned well better believe I'm under marital law.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Remember when it was Obama that was going to declare martial law and open his FEMA camps?


Imagine if this had happened during Obama. There would have been armed white nationalists shooting at cops because the virus is fake and quarantine is a way to destroy democracy, capitalism and kill the white man.

/but if it happened during Obama, we might not have reached that stage in the first place
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: Remember when it was Obama that was going to declare martial law and open his FEMA camps?


Hillary Clinton, the real creator of the Corona Virus, was supposed to be president right now and using the virus as an excuse to take our guns, but our lord and savior, Piggy J. shiathole, was able to defeat her and close all the camps, and fill them with ill eagles instead.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The biggest issue with the marshal law is gun confiscations. No my problem ... I don't own any.

The other issues ... curfews, censorship, walking papers ... i'm ok with all that. Especially the curfews.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: The biggest issue with the marshal law is gun confiscations. No my problem ... I don't own any.

The other issues ... curfews, censorship, walking papers ... i'm ok with all that. Especially the curfews.


I'd give up everything as well if it gave me the illusion of security.  And dammit, if that helps my 85 year old uncle Teddy who has lung cancer see 86, you will too!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The hoax that the country would come under martial (not "marshall" or "marshal" law) is what I expected from the chuckleheads who think they know the US government is determined to take away all their rights on any excuse.

"Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law." -- Marco Rubio

Just shows that you can claim to be a "Latino" and not know any Latin.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Remember when it was Obama that was going to declare martial law and open his FEMA camps?


Yep, I remember. Also, be on the lookout for the new bullshiat right wing narrative: Democratic state governors are going to "shut down the whole state" or something along those lines. Already been hearing it on white trash AM hate-radio.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: edmo: Remember when it was Obama that was going to declare martial law and open his FEMA camps?

Yep, I remember. Also, be on the lookout for the new bullshiat right wing narrative: Democratic state governors are going to "shut down the whole state" or something along those lines. Already been hearing it on white trash AM hate-radio.


Why do you listen to white trash AM hate radio?
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Chain Smokes Freely: The biggest issue with the marshal law is gun confiscations. No my problem ... I don't own any.

The other issues ... curfews, censorship, walking papers ... i'm ok with all that. Especially the curfews.

I'd give up everything as well if it gave me the illusion of security.  And dammit, if that helps my 85 year old uncle Teddy who has lung cancer see 86, you will too!


I'm the most secure who you people aren't allowed to leave your homes.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Jeebus Saves: Chain Smokes Freely: The biggest issue with the marshal law is gun confiscations. No my problem ... I don't own any.

The other issues ... curfews, censorship, walking papers ... i'm ok with all that. Especially the curfews.

I'd give up everything as well if it gave me the illusion of security.  And dammit, if that helps my 85 year old uncle Teddy who has lung cancer see 86, you will too!

I'm the most secure who you people aren't allowed to leave your homes.


/when
//ftfm
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Remember when it was Obama that was going to declare martial law and open his FEMA camps?


Martial Law is the Conservative/Republican/Fascist long game all along.

Surprised?  Ha! It's been building since 1973, if not 1860. The South is Riz agin and has learned no more from history than the Bourbons do. It never remembers. It never forgets.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Martial law will only be necessary if people continue their refusal to follow CDC and state-level guidelines banning mass gatherings or if they continue to break quarantines. Of course, Americans are not known for listening to government entities, so martial law probably will end up necessary, at great risk to those enforcing said martial law.
 
joker420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Very simple, if you don't have to go out don't. Last night on the news they showed stores opening up just for seniors, WTF? They showed a long line of seniors packed tightly waiting to go in, it's like they are trying to kill them off.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are you free to do what you want?

Then its martial law.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did anyone else get their papers yet?

Yesterday I received and printed out my DHS "Bearer must be able to travel and access [places] during curfews and restricted travel periods". And another stating "the bearer must obtain fuel to execute restoration activities and for [stuff]".

The best is yet to come.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Martial law will only be necessary if people continue their refusal to follow CDC and state-level guidelines banning mass gatherings or if they continue to break quarantines. Of course, Americans are not known for listening to government entities, so martial law probably will end up necessary, at great risk to those enforcing said martial law.


I'm going to do what I want to do, till I'm ordered at gunpoint to stop.

Note that "doing what I want" does not mean licking toilets or doorknobs or coughing on fresh produce.

It simply should not be as difficult as people are making it.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

