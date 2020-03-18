 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   Remember when we laughed at the toilet paper hoarders...remember   (fox5dc.com) divider line
21
    More: Sick, Virus, Gastroenterology, Pneumonia, Influenza, Computer virus, Coronavirus, Panic attack, American College Of Gastroenterology  
•       •       •

1877 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 10:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the Tex-Mex take-out that got hold of me could actually be COVID19?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, shiat.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy solution: let them eat cake!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still predicting an upsurge in toilet paper craft idea sites on Pinterest come Fall.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still laughing at them since they don't understand that showers are a thing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was prescribed an antibiotic right before all of this madness that warns of diarrhea for "weeks or months". I've been blasting through my supply of TP at a distressing clip.

But a back up plan is in place

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to install a bidet sprayer for your toilet
Youtube -nsGU6E-ToM
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm still predicting an upsurge in toilet paper craft idea sites on Pinterest come Fall.


So, lots of mummies on Halloween?
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khatores: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-nsGU6E-​ToM]


I got one that is an entire replacement toilet seat. Installed in 7 minutes and I imagine it's much easier to clean than with the seat/insert combo.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gojirast: khatores: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-nsGU6E-​ToM]

I got one that is an entire replacement toilet seat. Installed in 7 minutes and I imagine it's much easier to clean than with the seat/insert combo.


No matter the kind you get, I'm on the bidet bandwagon as well.  Got one a couple of years ago and love it.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm not sure we have a full handle on what this virus does.  One of the symptoms listed on the CDC is "new confusion."  Really weird for a virus to make you want to start a 80s new wave cover band so we should all be on the lookout for people inexplicably buying shiny blazers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes. It appears that a small percentage (around 10%, maybe) of people infected with Covid-19 develop gastrointestinal symptoms before they develop a fever.

So, it's either the Covid or the half dozen White Castles you had last night.
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Yeah I'm not sure we have a full handle on what this virus does.  One of the symptoms listed on the CDC is "new confusion."  Really weird for a virus to make you want to start a 80s new wave cover band so we should all be on the lookout for people inexplicably buying shiny blazers.


Probably from the fever.

/the 80s fever
//I'm bad, I know it...
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well DUH!
All these people went out and bought up all the meat & chicken, toilet paper and God knows what
else, went home, didn't store it properly, sat around and ate like pigs, drank a ton of alcohol and
now have the sh*ts?
 
PsychoLaurie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have "pneumonia, possibly caused by COVID"

After my 2nd ER visit this Sat, I was admitted to hospital and given an IV antibiotic, which nuked my colon. Then handed Rx for two more antibiotics

Now that we decimated my gut bacteria, I can longer even THINK about farting before sprinting like a madwoman to the bathroom.

THIS is why I need TP for my bungholio. 😫😫😫
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 501x720]


You could just take the bottom screen out of your bedroom window. I use banana peels for toilet paper, and throw them out the window to cover the odor. Eventually the opossums carry them away.

I have 3 working bathrooms and plenty of toilet paper.
I just don't like the neighbors on that side of the house.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

1funguy: jtown: [Fark user image image 501x720]

You could just take the bottom screen out of your bedroom window. I use banana peels for toilet paper, and throw them out the window to cover the odor. Eventually the opossums carry them away.

I have 3 working bathrooms and plenty of toilet paper.
I just don't like the neighbors on that side of the house.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albertmdh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ftfa: "The American College Of Gastroenterology based in Bethesda is trying to push out an important message"

...phrasing
 
ayrlander [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gojirast: khatores: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-nsGU6E-​ToM]

I got one that is an entire replacement toilet seat. Installed in 7 minutes and I imagine it's much easier to clean than with the seat/insert combo.


The ones that go between the toilet and the seat, and always stick down in the back?  Yeah, those things are a pain to clean, gotta really get in there with a rag.  I just bought one of these for another toilet, and if it works out (i.e. I can figure out how to use it without accidentally spraying down the entire bathroom), I'll replace the other one with a second one of these, just for the toilet cleaning aspect.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.