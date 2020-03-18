 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Person under Coronavirus lockdown in Spain tries to leave house disguised as T. Rex. Doesn't get far   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i don't see the resemblance
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T-Rex, huh? He chose... poorly:
toytowngermany.comView Full Size
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Mail...I now doubt the existence of persons.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's simply on the paleo diet...
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Jurassic Park ever.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A positive pressure suit will protect you from others that are contagious, but if you are infected, you'll just be spreading more virus than you normally would.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers were filmed giving the man a warning, but not arresting him in Murcia

If it was 'murica he would have been shot in his sleep through the window.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: T-Rex, huh? He chose... poorly:
[toytowngermany.com image 640x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The T. Rex is Spain lives mainly on the plain.

Sorry. I have a tendancy to break out into song, especially when I don't know all the words. They call it Broadwayitis. In England, they call it Drury Lane, Beer Hall music, and a lot of other words, some quite rude.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BTW I had an eBay item about to ship from Barcelona, and was just informed they have shut down all outgoing packages until the quarantine is lifted.  So, something to keep in mind if you were planning to purchase anything in Spain.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T. Rex Harrisonius? I just thought of that.

Whoopy! Goldberg joke to follow!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: BTW I had an eBay item about to ship from Barcelona, and was just informed they have shut down all outgoing packages until the quarantine is lifted.  So, something to keep in mind if you were planning to purchase anything in Spain.


Don't worry. It's on a very slow ship from China any way. Just because you bought it in Spain doesn't mean it was made or shipped there.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.  Spaniards can't even take out their farking GARBAGE for two weeks without getting accosted and potentially arrested by the police?!  People are supposed to wallow in their own filth until April?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: BTW I had an eBay item about to ship from Barcelona, and was just informed they have shut down all outgoing packages until the quarantine is lifted.  So, something to keep in mind if you were planning to purchase anything in Spain.


If this keeps on, smuggling to get around quarantine is going to become a thing.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: Wait.  Spaniards can't even take out their farking GARBAGE for two weeks without getting accosted and potentially arrested by the police?!  People are supposed to wallow in their own filth until April?


Just light it on fire and then throw it out the window. That will be safer anyway.
 
probesport
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 500x297]

i don't see the resemblance


Obviously he doesn't nee T.V.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

brantgoose: darkeyes: BTW I had an eBay item about to ship from Barcelona, and was just informed they have shut down all outgoing packages until the quarantine is lifted.  So, something to keep in mind if you were planning to purchase anything in Spain.

Don't worry. It's on a very slow ship from China any way. Just because you bought it in Spain doesn't mean it was made or shipped there.


Unfortunately, in my case, the seller contacted me with the update.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Farking Clown Shoes: T-Rex, huh? He chose... poorly:
[toytowngermany.com image 640x640]

[Fark user image 570x491]


My brother used to have a claw toy like that, except the claw was in the shape of a t-rex head.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
dumb disguise. "Rex" means king. and what do kings wear? Crowns. What does corona mean? Crown. That's science.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

darkeyes: BTW I had an eBay item about to ship from Barcelona, and was just informed they have shut down all outgoing packages until the quarantine is lifted.  So, something to keep in mind if you were planning to purchase anything in Spain.


Was it a T-Rex suit? If so you should cancel that order.
 
ayrlander [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Counterpoint to the hand washing argument:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shazam999: Snarfangel: Farking Clown Shoes: T-Rex, huh? He chose... poorly:
[toytowngermany.com image 640x640]

[Fark user image 570x491]

My brother used to have a claw toy like that, except the claw was in the shape of a t-rex head.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Shazam999: Snarfangel: Farking Clown Shoes: T-Rex, huh? He chose... poorly:
[toytowngermany.com image 640x640]

[Fark user image 570x491]

My brother used to have a claw toy like that, except the claw was in the shape of a t-rex head.

[Fark user image 850x850]


Well I can die happy now.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

