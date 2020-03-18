 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MIT Technology Review)   Welcome to Black Mirror episode, "Corona Dive". What's your rating   (technologyreview.com) divider line
5
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 8:09 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Could we start an award for the Most Lubriciously Doom Mongering Article Pulled Out Of Someone's Arse? Competition would be tough, but I am sure that Farkers, on the evidence so far, would track down every worth candidate.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just posted a moment ago in that other thread.  I essentially said the same thing in a more simplistic way, with no graphs.

Civilization as we know it will never go back to what it was.  Not in our lifetimes.  Even if they come up with a vaccine, the virus will mutate.  It will be a forever problem until the human species develops a real immunity to it.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I just posted a moment ago in that other thread.  I essentially said the same thing in a more simplistic way, with no graphs.

Civilization as we know it will never go back to what it was.  Not in our lifetimes.  Even if they come up with a vaccine, the virus will mutate.  It will be a forever problem until the human species develops a real immunity to it.


If people believe the social distancing will last more than a few weeks, I got a bridge for sale.

People will be back to shaking hands before long.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, for one thing we know what could have been an email.
Even two weeks is disruptive enough produce some long term changes. We need probably 4-8 weeks to really get a handle on the virus, probably longer with the slow start the US has had. It's going to be "fun".
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.