 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   US government in talks with Facebook, Google and other tech companies about ways to use smartphone location data to, um, track coronavirus. Yeah, that's the ticket   (thehill.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 8:18 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only there was someone warning people about how their carrying around a "pocket snitch" is going to be used against them someday.

If only.....
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: If only there was someone warning people about how their carrying around a "pocket snitch" is going to be used against them someday.

If only.....


...he says on the trackable internet.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm behind 30 proxies
 
Riothamus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Start with Grindr and track the CPAC outbreak. I suspect a lot of guys there rectally injected one another with the "Democratic hoax" during totally-not-gay sex.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In ten years we'll either be laying wreaths on mass graves or musing over the time the world flipped out over a cold.

Either way, the government will use this like 9/11 to take away rights.

/and no, your side won't try to fix it. They'll just make it worse
//the government never gives up power once it has it.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just a random thought. Did you know that a Lays potato chip bag, the snack size with the shiny inside, works as a miniature Faraday cage and will block all transmission to and from your phone?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.