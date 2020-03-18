 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   'In normal times, a program that tosses free toilet paper into cars would seem ridiculous. But while amused, passersby were appreciative'   (kdvr.com) divider line
9
    More: Murica, Toilet paper, enough toilet paper, Toilet, toilet paper companies, brainchild of Genna Keller, Paper, Feces, Toilet Paper Exchange  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 4:03 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, pretty soon people are going to start doing all kinds of silly things with the vast quantities of toilet paper they've accumulated and will soon realize they don't need.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One can only wonder how we will look back at this silly meme and those who fell for it.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope everyone has an old copy or two stashed away for emergencies.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yup. People are going to do this more and more. 

My contribution, once I'm allowed to leave the house? I'm dressing like this, and you better believe I'll have a quest and reward ready:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I feel like once the virus has ravaged the country felling both the righteous and wicked alike the ones who will be in the most advantageous position will be the bullet hoarders.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My boss was really unhappy when I showed her I'd tested negative for CoVid-19.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA- the shelves at stores across the nation have been swiped clean .

That was a refreshing sentence.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.