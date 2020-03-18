 Skip to content
(BBC)   Artists use make-up to protest against facial recognition cameras. Looks like they used Homer Simpson's make-up gun to apply it   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


gotye was years ahead on this
 
Two16
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
consequenceofsound.netView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Homer! You've got it set on whore..
Youtube 8XMGpwLckp4
 
Magnus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're going to repeat this non-sense.

We're going to repeat this non-sense?

We are going to repeat this non-sense.

We are going to repeat this non-sense?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This will only work for a little while
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: [Fark user image 425x425]


https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2​0​20/03/how-china-built-facial-recogniti​on-for-people-wearing-masks/
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A group of artists called the Dazzle Club .........


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

genner: A group of artists called the Dazzle Club .........


Undoubtedly named not after being fabulous, but after dazzle camouflage on warships. 
twistedsifter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.