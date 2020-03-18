 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   As the coronavirus claims its first Brazilian, Bolsonaro calls preventive coronavirus measures 'hysteria'   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Fail, Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, So Paulo, Health Ministry, 62-year-old man, press secretary Fabio Wajngarten, drastic measures, Donald Trump  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 9:35 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe once we deal with coronavirus we can address the spread of Trumpism.
 
gojirast
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean over night the  disease killed a brazillan people! I'd say this is a real crisis!
 
Markus5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bye bye Brazil.
Nice to have known you.
A Brazilian? That's a lot of people.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Muse - Hysteria [Official Music Video]
Youtube 3dm_5qWWDV8
 
Markus5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gojirast: I mean over night the  disease killed a brazillan people! I'd say this is a real crisis!


Tiny fist, shaking. Etc
 
skinink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He sounds like someone should pour some sugar on him, in the name of love.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Their president should be locked in a cage and the cage thrown in a lake somewhere. Absolute bottom-feeder, that one.
 
Sentient
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I would say COVID is turning out to be a pretty good moron-filter, but... all the people claiming it's fake/overhyped/Democratic hoax, are exactly the ones I would have guessed. So I suppose there have been other 'tells' already.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People really must stop electing the absolute worst people in society. Ever since Abe Vigoda passed away the world has been rapidly falling apart.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to save the rainforest.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Even a mild case can fark up your lungs for life. Enjoy sucking at soccer.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After a few brazillan deaths, we'll see if he changes his tune.


/Yes, I know the joke's been covered
//Still wanted to get that in there
///Threes slashes makes it official
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jeez Brazil, step up the pace. Your president should already be at the "I'm not responsible for anything" stage
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: People really must stop electing the absolute worst people in society. Ever since Abe Vigoda passed away the world has been rapidly falling apart.


I hope this crisis spells the end of the surge of right-wing inept, cruel morons around the world. Also while we're at it, the money-sucking neoliberal order.
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: Well, that's one way to save the rainforest.


Long-term diminished rainfall from climate change overtook logging as the chief threat to the Amazon a few years ago.

This universe does not allow for even your cold comfort. Because screw everybody, apparently.
 
Smirkles37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He sounds like some other guy I know in charge.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: People really must stop electing the absolute worst people in society. Ever since Abe Vigoda passed away the world has been rapidly falling apart.


But they are so "strong" and "talk big" not like those weaklings that want to solve problems the hard way.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hours before, Bolsonaro appeared to shrug off advice from his medical team to self-isolate after several members of his delegation to Florida tested positive for the virus. He instead joined a rally of supporters at a pro-government demonstration, shaking hands, bumping fists and slapping the backs of marchers who turned out to show their support for him amid a political spat with Congress.

And this is why I hope he dies. He's an asshole. In every aspect. Encourages stealing land from indigenous peoples, encourages burning of the rain forest, ignores the threat of a pandemic, anti-gay, anti-abortion, sexist, racist, promotes political violence, apologist for military dictatorship, and overall piece of shiat.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not Def Lepard's best effort.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A right-wing populist is endangering his people with his disdain for expertise, science and facts?

Really? Shocking.

/ I meant Boris Johnson, not Brazil
// Or maybe it was Italy
///  Or the US
//// Or maybe it was Brazil after all
 
Loren
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sentient: I would say COVID is turning out to be a pretty good moron-filter, but... all the people claiming it's fake/overhyped/Democratic hoax, are exactly the ones I would have guessed. So I suppose there have been other 'tells' already.


What it's showing is who cares about people and who cares only about the economy.  From a purely economic standpoint the best course of action is to let this decimate the elderly, but that's the evil approach.

LarryDan43: Even a mild case can fark up your lungs for life. Enjoy sucking at soccer.


A mild case wouldn't get you in the hospital in the first place.  It's only the serious and critical cases that can fark your lungs.  Note that if infection doesn't grant long term protection things are going to be even worse--farked up lungs is a big risk factor for a bad outcome if you get this.  If it doesn't kill you the first time around it would have a better chance next time.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I assumed this was a stock photo. Nope. He's doing this after traveling with a coronavirus-infected group.

At least he's fulfilling the wish we have here, that Trump would continue holding rallies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.