(WGNTV Chicago)   You know times are tough when the TV station's entertainment critic is doing a cooking segment on a 5-can Mexican casserole   (wgntv.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah yes.  The "Fark, I had to work late" dinner.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do love Mexican cans
 
wax_on
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we're going to be hurting so much. People getting takeout will only last for so long. Probably 80% of all restaurants will go out of business, taking millions of jobs with them.
 
vdrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That actually sounded pretty good.  Only bad part was the canned chicken.  Replace that with real meat and you're good to go.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vdrog: That actually sounded pretty good.  Only bad part was the canned chicken.  Replace that with real meat and you're good to go.


Chicken breasts are barely food at the best of times. At least the canned stuff is moist.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
consult any website for scouting for recipes like this.  as much as I hate to say it, we may be stuck with coming up with recipes based upon canned goods and ready mix foods.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pompous jackass. "Oh, if it was me I'd roast a chicken or buy a roasted chicken".

Not all of the world is rich like you are you food snob.

Thanks for a cool recipe. I may try it tonight, but unlike you I won't turn my nose up at good wholesome safe food.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
THERE ARE ONLY 4 CANS!
 
electricjebus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look, If I'm eating canned food I don't actually really want to cook anything.  Dropping it into a sauce pan or reheating it in a pot is about all the effort I'm willing to go through for re-fried beans, bad chilli or over-salted ham.  Combining ingredients and then putting them in the oven? fark all that shiat!.  I might as well skewer, season and roast one of those juicy looking alley rats that hang out near my dumpster!
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unreasonably angry whenever I see recipes like this using regular canned corn. If you're making a stew type thing, use creamed corn. That's kinda the only reason it deserves to exist.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zgrizz: What a pompous jackass. "Oh, if it was me I'd roast a chicken or buy a roasted chicken".

Not all of the world is rich like you are you food snob.

Thanks for a cool recipe. I may try it tonight, but unlike you I won't turn my nose up at good wholesome safe food.


Um... roasting a chicken is cheap as shiat... so is buying one already roasted.  Grocery stores sell them as loss leaders, typically located at the back of the store, to get people to buy other shiat they actually make money on.

Fresh/Frozen chicken is actually dirt cheap, I'm pretty sure the canned stuff costs more as it's already cooked, poorly and canned.  I mean seriously, a whole rotisseried chicken is like 5 bucks at most places in America.  Per ounce you're not beating that in a can.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

electricjebus: zgrizz: What a pompous jackass. "Oh, if it was me I'd roast a chicken or buy a roasted chicken".

Not all of the world is rich like you are you food snob.

Thanks for a cool recipe. I may try it tonight, but unlike you I won't turn my nose up at good wholesome safe food.

Um... roasting a chicken is cheap as shiat... so is buying one already roasted.  Grocery stores sell them as loss leaders, typically located at the back of the store, to get people to buy other shiat they actually make money on.

Fresh/Frozen chicken is actually dirt cheap, I'm pretty sure the canned stuff costs more as it's already cooked, poorly and canned.  I mean seriously, a whole rotisseried chicken is like 5 bucks at most places in America.  Per ounce you're not beating that in a can.


Also, save the carcasses in the freezer until you have 3 or 4 to make stock.

/waste nothing
 
moresugar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrsleep: THERE ARE ONLY 4 CANS!


2 cans of chicken
1 can of corn
1 can of diced tomatoes
1 can of jalapenos
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

McGrits: electricjebus: zgrizz: What a pompous jackass. "Oh, if it was me I'd roast a chicken or buy a roasted chicken".

Not all of the world is rich like you are you food snob.

Thanks for a cool recipe. I may try it tonight, but unlike you I won't turn my nose up at good wholesome safe food.

Um... roasting a chicken is cheap as shiat... so is buying one already roasted.  Grocery stores sell them as loss leaders, typically located at the back of the store, to get people to buy other shiat they actually make money on.

Fresh/Frozen chicken is actually dirt cheap, I'm pretty sure the canned stuff costs more as it's already cooked, poorly and canned.  I mean seriously, a whole rotisseried chicken is like 5 bucks at most places in America.  Per ounce you're not beating that in a can.

Also, save the carcasses in the freezer until you have 3 or 4 to make stock.



Yep.  I usually do everything at once - cut up the chickens, cook, remove meat after a bit, throw bones back in and simmer for hours then freeze everything.

/JKS Restaurant Supply for big stock pots, btw - (we have 3 stores but maps only shows one for some weird reason)
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moresugar: mrsleep: THERE ARE ONLY 4 CANS!

2 cans of chicken
1 can of corn
1 can of diced tomatoes
1 can of jalapenos


He says at the beginning of the video that it's a 4-can recipe...
 
