(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Asshat bar owner stays open, is unrepentant when local news crew calls him out   (fox8.com) divider line
46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nearest casino is staying open.

Meanwhile, one of the first cases in my state started at (and spread from) a casino. Several other casinos in the state are closed...including the next closest casinos to this area.

Not The Mill, of course... greedy pieces of shiat the whole way.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet you anything that 'private clubs' like the Elks, Eagles, etc are staying open too.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they get fined $100,000. fark them.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump sticker behind the bar.
that's shocking.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the state liquor board can suspend his license pending investigation... after corona virus settles down a bit, at the tail end of the backlog
 
thornhill
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sigh.

We're all going to get this virus.

I went out running in Atlanta last night; quite a few bars, restaurants, and cafes were open and had a good number of people in them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: Maybe the state liquor board can suspend his license pending investigation... after corona virus settles down a bit, at the tail end of the backlog


Some states may very well be doing such things.
 
Realms of the Colon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Back at the Shamrock Inn, the man we spoke with left no doubt he had had enough of our questions. As we left and he closed the door, he wondered if he'd have to "get physical."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yep, and if the virus is successfully contained with "only a few" deaths, they'll say "See?  There was never anything to worry about!"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
time for local governments to start supporting the padlock industry
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With most cops not making petty arrests, why not just drink at the local park, like a regular drunk? You don't even need to brown bag shiat now.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is an outrage. I'm sure all the people coming to this bar would otherwise be completely sequestered in their homes if not for this monster.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size


/more relevant by the day
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bar Owner:  "I'm just tryin' to make a living!"

Sole Rummy That Is Bellied Up To The Bar At 10 a.m.: "You call THIS living?"
 
p51d007
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't blame him for staying open.  During the 2009 Swine Flu, Obama, the media and politicians
weren't running around making people panic.  But since this happened during the Trump presidency,
it's panic city.
Constitutionally, he is a private business, and his rights are being violated.  But the sheeple of this
country think "government knows best".
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I-TEAM contacted the Governor's Office and the Lake County Health Department. What happens in a case like this?

We found it could affect the bar's liquor license and even lead to criminal charges. But the Health Department says, first, it sends police to a business not following the rules to simply ask the manager to do the right thing."

Such stern action.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kind of ironic that a guy named DeWine is shutting down bars.

Also, you're an asshat if you keep a bar open for anything other than keeping your kitchen open and providing takeout/ delivery. Even that's a little sketchy because who knows if the cooks are carrying the Rona.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

p51d007: Constitutionally, he is a private business, and his rights are being violated.


Businesses have constitutional rights? What about brothels and drug dealers?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

p51d007: Don't blame him for staying open.  During the 2009 Swine Flu, Obama, the media and politicians
weren't running around making people panic.  But since this happened during the Trump presidency,
it's panic city.
Constitutionally, he is a private business, and his rights are being violated.  But the sheeple of this
country think "government knows best".


Why do you think Trump is causing all of this panic? Did his check from SOROS clear?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'll bet you anything that 'private clubs' like the Elks, Eagles, etc are staying open too.


The Eagles in my hometown is closed but the Moose and Elks are open for carryout only.

puffy999: DORMAMU: Maybe the state liquor board can suspend his license pending investigation... after corona virus settles down a bit, at the tail end of the backlog

Some states may very well be doing such things.


Oh they will, if anything, Ohio is VERY anal retentive regarding liquor licenses. They only allot so many in a given area to begin with and there are other places that are willing to take on the fines from a revoked license just to get one of their own. If they decide to do anything with his license, if he thought he was trying to make a living by staying open, he might as well put the "For Sale" sign out up front if he gets that letter because he is screwed. In my town, once that letter hit, it was only a matter of time.

/Works PT for a State Liquor Agency
Don't mess with OH when it comes to liquor licenses, they will win.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Yep, and if the virus is successfully contained with "only a few" deaths, they'll say "See?  There was never anything to worry about!"


With a pittance of tests available, there is no containing this.  We needed to do that back in February.  It's everywhere now.  I'm sheltering in place for the next 18 months or so, hopefully a vaccine is available by then.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem with government ordering places to shut. My problem is in ordering these places to shut the government is seizing the property and needs to be compensating the owners.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Realms of the Colon: Back at the Shamrock Inn, the man we spoke with left no doubt he had had enough of our questions. As we left and he closed the door, he wondered if he'd have to "get physical."

[Fark user image 254x199]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Realms of the Colon: Back at the Shamrock Inn, the man we spoke with left no doubt he had had enough of our questions. As we left and he closed the door, he wondered if he'd have to "get physical."

[Fark user image 254x199]


He added "Let's get physical, physical.  I want to get physical.  Let's get into physical."
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flashlight: I don't have a problem with government ordering places to shut. My problem is in ordering these places to shut the government is seizing the property and needs to be compensating the owners.


Govt can't give out money. That's socialism. Everyone just needs to be bootstrappy
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Realms of the Colon: Back at the Shamrock Inn, the man we spoke with left no doubt he had had enough of our questions. As we left and he closed the door, he wondered if he'd have to "get physical."

[Fark user image 254x199]

[Fark user image 360x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


*shakes fist*
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Realms of the Colon: Back at the Shamrock Inn, the man we spoke with left no doubt he had had enough of our questions. As we left and he closed the door, he wondered if he'd have to "get physical."

[Fark user image 254x199]

He added "Let's get physical, physical.  I want to get physical.  Let's get into physical."


OK, fine, but I do NOT want to hear his body talk
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Actually, they should be on the hook for all hospital expenses and manslaughter if they die.

Their licenses should be pulled and the owners jailed.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder how this guy is gonna pay his bills once he's shut down-  rent on the bar, rent on his house, car payments, credit card payments, and so on.  Absolutely, he needs to close it down, but I think I can sympathize a bit with his wanting to stay open.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Serious question.

When does everyone think this is going to blow over? Here in Austin, all bars/restaurants are closed until May 1. What happens when that date is extended? Because I guarantee you it will be.

We are taking massive, drastic action to stop a virus & we are creating the Great Depression 2.0 in the process. We aren't practicing risk avoidance, we are practicing risk transference.

While I don't know that I necessarily agree with this guy, we're going to come to a tipping point come around May 1 or so. People need to go out, and not just to bars, but to concerts, museums & sporting events.

We are effectively canceling virtually every element of society, but we're going to have to face an unfortunate truth. Viruses are like cockroaches. You can't ever get rid of them. And a certain point, we're going to have learn that fact. Or people will start rioting.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is pretty cool that DeWine got his sister to sign for him.
 
starlost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
did you notice how filthy the carpet was when the guy leaving opened the door at about 15 seconds?
 
151
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Serious question.

When does everyone think this is going to blow over? Here in Austin, all bars/restaurants are closed until May 1. What happens when that date is extended? Because I guarantee you it will be.

We are taking massive, drastic action to stop a virus & we are creating the Great Depression 2.0 in the process. We aren't practicing risk avoidance, we are practicing risk transference.

While I don't know that I necessarily agree with this guy, we're going to come to a tipping point come around May 1 or so. People need to go out, and not just to bars, but to concerts, museums & sporting events.

We are effectively canceling virtually every element of society, but we're going to have to face an unfortunate truth. Viruses are like cockroaches. You can't ever get rid of them. And a certain point, we're going to have learn that fact. Or people will start rioting.


Our restaurant/bar closure is in effect until March 30 here in Michigan, and I'm sure it will be extended well beyond that.

Good news I guess, is that just a few minutes ago I finally was able to submit my claim for unemployment, as the half million other newly unemployed people in Michigan since Monday were bogging down their system so bad... It took me 2 days to farking complete it. It was driving me insane.

That said, yeah, we're pretty farked. I know how to cook, and I'm fairly good at being minimalist, so as long as Uncle Sam keeps me with a little bit of money for food and internet/phone bills, I'll be fine. But... A lot of people won't be...
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In this era of social distancing, let me stick this microphone in your face, which has been in my face and will go in the face of others.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How else you supposed to deal your drugs if they close down?  Drug dealers have to make a living too!

/That place is known for drugs, and a lessor extent guns...
 
ChopperCharles
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You spelled "hero" bar owner wrong.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thorpe: p51d007: Constitutionally, he is a private business, and his rights are being violated.

Businesses have constitutional rights? What about brothels and drug dealers?


The drug dealers are "essential" and we get to stay open.
/taking all the OT I can get, for when they lock down HumCo.
// baby needs a vacation
/// and her house painted
 
soupafi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: DORMAMU: Maybe the state liquor board can suspend his license pending investigation... after corona virus settles down a bit, at the tail end of the backlog

Some states may very well be doing such things.


Minnesota is doing that. If the city gets a report of having people dining in. They get a call basically saying "this is a nice place, be an awful shame if something were to happen" and get an hour to clear out.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Yep, and if the virus is successfully contained with "only a few" deaths, they'll say "See?  There was never anything to worry about!"


I'm pretty sure that when things eventually calm down, there are going to be some countries that jumped in early, and hard, with the "draconian restrictions, shut down everything" approach.

And there will be other countries where they had a "Business is business, everything moves along as normal" approach.

And it will be pretty easy to see how much the "shut it all down" thing helped, or didn't help.
 
wage0048
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

soupafi: I hope they get fined $100,000. fark them


Oh, fark the fine.  Just pull their liquor license.
 
EL EM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Countless pundits warned that the "bar owners named Ed loophole was a bad idea" It passed the legislature anyway.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: It is pretty cool that DeWine got his sister to sign for him.


Most people won't get that joke without seeing an actual image of the press conference...

/not his sister
//looks enough like it that they did a story about it.
//gave you a laugh that was only 36% pity
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bars and restaurants are still open in Sweden, with no current plans to force them to close. Bars andrRestaurants themselves, however, are reducing hours/seating arrangements etc etc.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Interesting the media is not going around to churches to see if they are complying with state orders.
With priests dirty fingers stuck in mouths administering communion wafers, children sticking their hands into water communion bowls.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flashlight: I don't have a problem with government ordering places to shut. My problem is in ordering these places to shut the government is seizing the property and needs to be compensating the owners.


Plywood over the doors doesn't seize their property. A cop outside the door doesn't seize their property.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spooonster: Buttknuckle: It is pretty cool that DeWine got his sister to sign for him.

Most people won't get that joke without seeing an actual image of the press conference...

/not his sister
//looks enough like it that they did a story about it.
//gave you a laugh that was only 36% pity


Thanks;-(
 
