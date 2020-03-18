 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Good luck getting rover snipped - your vet and dog don't want coronavirus either   (fox8.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Sherrod Brown, Surgery, Medicine, AVON LAKE, Veterinarian, Veterinary medicine, George Voinovich, Avon Lake Animal Clinic  
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our shelter just sent out requests for fosters to take in pets because fewer people are going in and adopting pets.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We might need the added meat supply soon...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

That said for all of you more rural farkers, they are getting desperate for help. Just volunteers that come in to walk dogs are getting scarse.

Wife is trying to convince me to let in foster dogs and cats again. I fear the foster fail. 3 of our 4 cats and 1 out of 3 dogs are foster fails. But it is the time to put away some of our selfishness.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The St. Clair, IL shelter is doing adoptions / visiting by appointment only, and limiting it to people who aren't coughing or sick.

The O'Fallon vet we use is still going strong - and they'll come out to the vehicle to get the pet, if people are immunocompromised, or scared.

Not everyone's shutting everything down.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Good on you, if you can. We're full up on gattos, socially and space-wise. And I'm in isolation due to my lack of an immune system, and Mr. Bobug gets to come along for the ride (other than trips for groceries.)

Anyone who can help out... please do. If you can't donate time... consider funds. Let them hire people, as they can, or whatever they need for food and stuffs.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wife is a vet. They are open for business and are very busy.

They meet the folks in the parking lot and get the animals then bring them in.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My family recently took in a rescued stray dog that was unchipped and no one came forward to claim. He's snipped already but we still need to get that second round of vaccinations and a chip implant. Seems like all of that will need to wait for a bit.
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is tough right now. My boy, Max, started having nosebleeds in Dec., had a round of antibiotics and antihistamines, then had another round with a different antibiotic with not much of an improvement.

Turns out that after a rhinoscopy and lab tests, he has a malignant neoplasm mid-nasal passage. He needs an MRI of his head so we can figure out how to proceed and the closest places to take him, OSU animal hospital and VA-Maryland College vet center aren't currently seeing new patients due to the coronavirus.

He's 10. That's not so old for a cat and he's otherwise a healthy boy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ricochet4
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
might be for the best

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is pretty much standard practice at all the vets in my area.  Having people in the waiting room is a bad idea right now.

So call in to say you're in the parking lot for your appointment.  They come out to get the pet.  Do what they need to do and bring pet out.  Pay by phone.  Easy peasy.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey there people I'm snoopy brown,
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

they say i'm the coolest dog in town.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't think subs was serious, but dogs and cats can't get coronavirus.  There were a few reports of dogs with the virus, but it was actually surface contamination.  Somebody sneezed and it got on their dog's coat.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This actually has me really worried. My cat is quite ill (cancer) and may need to be put asleep in the coming weeks/months.

I'm not sure what I'll do if she crosses that line while all this is going on.
 
Ashraiel [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I worry about this a lot. I have a 20 year old cat with chronic kidney disease (though she's in great health and we're managing it will with a combination of homemade diet and medication).

My greatest fear is that she starts crashing in the middle of this mess and we have no way to humanely euthanize her :(
 
