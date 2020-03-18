 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   The first person to die from coronavirus in Indiana had to say goodbye to her significant other via i-Pad because they were also infected with COVID-19   (fox59.com) divider line
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Am I missing something that I feel like having two infected people in the same room seems like a low risk?
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why the hell couldn't two people infected with the same thing be in the same room together?
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is terrible.
/All you Trumpers brought this on us.
//This would have never happened if we had a rubber duck as a president in an alternative universe.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So? most people don't even get that opportunity.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So? most people don't even get that opportunity.


Oooooh, dat edge.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So? most people don't even get that opportunity.


For many it's because of circumstance or hard policy. For you, I suspect it will be because nobody loves you.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skozlaw: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So? most people don't even get that opportunity.

Oooooh, dat edge.


No edge.  Just the premise of the headline, How many people die alone in a hospital room without being able to say goodbye to someone?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: skozlaw: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So? most people don't even get that opportunity.

Oooooh, dat edge.

No edge.  Just the premise of the headline, How many people die alone in a hospital room without being able to say goodbye to someone?


What is your point?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: skozlaw: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So? most people don't even get that opportunity.

Oooooh, dat edge.

No edge.  Just the premise of the headline, How many people die alone in a hospital room without being able to say goodbye to someone?


Three. No, four.
 
