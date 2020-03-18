 Skip to content
(The Irish Times) The Dutch opt for a more "see ya in heaven, Grandma" approach to COVID-19
31
posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 9:02 AM



Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to point out one specific part of this article:
"In addition, we do not know how frequently immunity occurs after infection with this virus, and if it occurs, how strong that immunity is and how long it lasts."

I have seen a few farkers try to argue that once you get it you are immune.  Stop spreading an unproven hypothesis.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I would like to point out one specific part of this article:
"In addition, we do not know how frequently immunity occurs after infection with this virus, and if it occurs, how strong that immunity is and how long it lasts."

I have seen a few farkers try to argue that once you get it you are immune.  Stop spreading an unproven hypothesis.


Wait, so if you get immunity to that unproven hypothesis, can you still spread it?   Or catch it again in the future?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's reading the Irish Times?  Fecking?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Land Ark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: Who's reading the Irish Times?  Fecking?


Our Lord and Savior Jim Pickens?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Theory Of Null
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The tall slender immune women with wide bearing hips shall mate with the short stout stocky males who also become immune. So it is written.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This looks like a road map to a lot of dead people.  Great job.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Driedsponge: I would like to point out one specific part of this article:
"In addition, we do not know how frequently immunity occurs after infection with this virus, and if it occurs, how strong that immunity is and how long it lasts."

I have seen a few farkers try to argue that once you get it you are immune.  Stop spreading an unproven hypothesis.

Wait, so if you get immunity to that unproven hypothesis, can you still spread it?   Or catch it again in the future?


Nobody knows.  The virus hasn't been around long enough to know the full effects.. no other virus has shown the behavior of this one.  Going to take time to learn fully how this one works.  Don't assume anything.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Or the animated version:

/ah, it's missing the last part
//i has a sad now
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Or the animated version:

/ah, it's missing the last part
//i has a sad now


Yeah, that's why I didn't use it.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: dittybopper: Driedsponge: I would like to point out one specific part of this article:
"In addition, we do not know how frequently immunity occurs after infection with this virus, and if it occurs, how strong that immunity is and how long it lasts."

I have seen a few farkers try to argue that once you get it you are immune.  Stop spreading an unproven hypothesis.

Wait, so if you get immunity to that unproven hypothesis, can you still spread it?   Or catch it again in the future?

Nobody knows.  The virus hasn't been around long enough to know the full effects.. no other virus has shown the behavior of this one.  Going to take time to learn fully how this one works.  Don't assume anything.


This entire website is built on assuming things.   I'm not going to stop doing it now!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone just told me that the UK has backed off from that disastrous thinking.
Fact or fiction?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK are going with "we don't know if herd immunity is a good idea or if it's even possible with COVID-19, but we're going all in on that anyway because YOLO and LULZ"

And I thought the U.S. govt were farking up by the numbers...
 
Marine1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who are we to judge?

The US has at max about six weeks more of this whole "stay home" stuff left in us. At that point, we're going to say, "Listen, I work in the service industry. I've drawn down all of my savings. I have maxed out all of my credit cards. If I do not receive a paycheck within the next two weeks me and my kids are going to be kicked out of our apartment and have nowhere to go. We have no food, no medicine. You can't expect 80-year-olds to live forever."

At that point, we're going to try what the Dutch are doing.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess its like ripping a Band Aid off quickly.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: This looks like a road map to a lot of dead people.  Great job.


If any government knows what it's doing, it's Amsterdam.  I'd rather be there now than just about anywhere, except maybe Antarctica.  The sun is about to come up in Antarctica, it might be nice to spend the summer there.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Someone just told me that the UK has backed off from that disastrous thinking.
Fact or fiction?


That's with Boris Johnson in charge.  Hard immunity can be developed, just not by Boris, I'm afraid.  These is no immunity from Boris.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marine1: At that point, we're going to try what the Dutch are doing.


Only we'll be doing it across 50 different states thanks to the clown car we have driving the country.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not sure which cliché is more appropriate:

"If you're not Dutch, you're not much!"

or:

"Wooden shoes
Wooden head
Wouldn't farking listen..."
 
G. Tarrant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: makerofbadjokes: This looks like a road map to a lot of dead people.  Great job.

If any government knows what it's doing, it's Amsterdam.  I'd rather be there now than just about anywhere, except maybe Antarctica.  The sun is about to come up in Antarctica, it might be nice to spend the summer there.


Uh. Isn't it about to become winter and permanent night for months on end in Antarctica?
 
Der_Lex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's probably worth mentioning that the current measures for the next couple of of weeks here in the Netherlands are pretty similar to those of neighboring countries. Everyone who can work from home works from home, no gatherings of 100+ people, no cultural events, and schools and restaurants are closed.

And considering that the government pivoted from 'schools will not be closed' to 'close all the schools' overnight, I think we'll still have to see what policy they'll end up implementing. The head of the RIVM, the Dutch health department, already clarified today that herd immunity is not so much the end goal, but rather a yardstick used to see when social distancing measures can be dialled back.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Someone just told me that the UK has backed off from that disastrous thinking.
Fact or fiction?


https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/​0​3/new-model-examines-impact-of-differe​nt-methods-of-coronavirus-control/

Yes, there was a UK study from 2 days ago that showed just how bad the spread would be with BoJo's mitigation strategy
 
Chucklz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I have seen a few farkers try to argue that once you get it you are immune.  Stop spreading an unproven hypothesis.


Except the usual way of things is have an immune response and develop a handful of memory b and t cells (not to be confused with a handful of mammary cells).  It's the "this is what I learned in BIO 101" stuff.  Which is, why, you know, you want to have experts involved in policy decisions.  But, if governments did that, how could people on the internet play scientician?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marine1: Who are we to judge?

The US has at max about six weeks more of this whole "stay home" stuff left in us. At that point, we're going to say, "Listen, I work in the service industry. I've drawn down all of my savings. I have maxed out all of my credit cards. If I do not receive a paycheck within the next two weeks me and my kids are going to be kicked out of our apartment and have nowhere to go. We have no food, no medicine. You can't expect 80-year-olds to live forever."

At that point, we're going to try what the Dutch are doing.


That's pretty much how we do things.  We're making it so we have to deal with two problems instead of one.  We're crippling industries and putting people into poverty with the hope that not going out will slow things down so all the old people don't die at once.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Marine1: Who are we to judge?

The US has at max about six weeks more of this whole "stay home" stuff left in us. At that point, we're going to say, "Listen, I work in the service industry. I've drawn down all of my savings. I have maxed out all of my credit cards. If I do not receive a paycheck within the next two weeks me and my kids are going to be kicked out of our apartment and have nowhere to go. We have no food, no medicine. You can't expect 80-year-olds to live forever."

At that point, we're going to try what the Dutch are doing.

That's pretty much how we do things.  We're making it so we have to deal with two problems instead of one.  We're crippling industries and putting people into poverty with the hope that not going out will slow things down so all the old people don't die at once.


If we cripple the healthcare industry with COVID-19 patients, COVID-19 patients won't be the only ones dying.  Other life threatening emergencies aren't just going to stop until it passes.

We're slowing things down so lots of different people with lots of different ailments don't have to start dying at once.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This whole thing is making me so apocalyptic. It's the second week of this shiat and I'm already ready to give up and let old people and sick people take the hit. We are in a war against the virus but the virus has already won and I am over it. You win virus. Thanks for not affecting children.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I would like to point out one specific part of this article:
"In addition, we do not know how frequently immunity occurs after infection with this virus, and if it occurs, how strong that immunity is and how long it lasts."

I have seen a few farkers try to argue that once you get it you are immune.  Stop spreading an unproven hypothesis.


If you can get it and you don't become immune? Get used to dying at 55, tops. Because what that means is there will never be a vaccine. That's how vaccines work. They cause your body to make antibodies that will attach to the virus if it ever enters your body.

Without that, It will roar through humanity forever, because you can never be resistant to it. And every time you catch it, you rolled 1d100 to see if you die.

If it's true, if the general case is that you do not become immune after getting the disease, then we're farked. Absolutely farked. February 2020 is the last "normal" month of your life. Get used to social isolation, because every time you meet someone, you're rolling a die to see if they have it, then rolling to catch it, then rolling 1d100 to see if you die. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

School? Forget it, can't put kids in a classroom. Work? Remote only. Church? Get used to dying or don't go. Viewing sports live? Forget it. Bars and Restaurants disappear. fark, how does dating work when you're young and every single date you go on could give you this, which you then give to your parents, who then may die?

If it's true, life as we know it is over.

And, of course, never mind that every single journal that has run down a case of reinfection has found it to be either.

1) Lab error
2) A false positive test in the early stage (what was thought to be Covid-19 wasn't)
3) A false negative test after the initial phase (the patient still had it.)
4) A false positive test later (they didn't get it again, they got something else.)

This got even worse when Hubei province in China started claiming cases based on clinical features rather than testing (which I don't blame them for because they ran out of test kits.)  Guy gets severe flu, shows all the signs of Covid-19, is diagnosed with Covid-19 but without a test. Recovers, goes home, actually gets Covid-19, goes back to the hospital, is tested, and OMG HE GOT IT AGAIN.

Not only am I saying that, in the general case, it is NOT TRUE that Covid-19 reinfects quickly, you, I, and everybody reading this better be praying to all that is holy that it is true.

Because, if it isn't? We are farked.

It is possible that it will mutate fast enough that we'll need an annual virus, as we do with influenza. But that's not "you can't become immune to Covid-19" that's "you CAN become immune, but it can mutate into a different strain that you're not fully immune to." This is unknown, but possible. It is also a workable problem. We would also, over time, build up a baseline immunity. Your body is immune to many influenza viruses, because you've already fought off those infections, and ones that happen to be similar enough to get an antibody reaction get fought off without a vaccine or disease. We don't have that with SARS coronaviruses, because there are only three of them, and one of them is extinct in humans (SARS-CoV-1,) and few have acquired the second (MERS-CoV.)

But the case of "you do not become immune to Covid-19 after you have it" I have to reject for three reasons. 1) There's no confirmed evidence for it, 2) It would be different than every other infectious disease we've fought that you can recover from (HIV gets you because you can't, it destroys the immune system,) and because the opposite case is literally "contemplate suicide" levels of horrible.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fact is social distancing wont solve anything itll just delay things. We cant have 50% of the economy shutdown for 2 years because the old might die. The old and sick must stay home everyone else back to work. Those who have to take care of old and sick need to be isolated too and tested regularly. Parents who have sick kids who cant work need full gov assistance.

Hiding from the disease aint gonna work. We have to fight it.

We do something instead of waiting for a vaccine or well have the biggest economic depression in history.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Marine1: At that point, we're going to try what the Dutch are doing.

Only we'll be doing it across 50 different states thanks to the clown car we have driving the country.


How about " You can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink"....   we aren't very good at following directions.  NIMBY and :I don't wanna"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.