(WAVY Virginia)   Restaurant forced into takeout-only service gives away a roll of toilet paper with every meal. Couple months ago this would have had the sick tag   (wavy.com) divider line
21
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have always been required at Taco Bell, pandemic or not.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Should have always been required at Taco Bell, pandemic or not.


Low-hanging fruit.

IYKWIMAITYD
 
weapon13
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some McDs and other fast food places over here has started to do drive through or delivery only.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Our news can be summed up in three words these days: eat, shiat, and die.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Probably for the best, that place seats 12 inside.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uhmm... food works have no paid sick leave, no health care and are the last people to call out sick. Chances are any food made at a restaurant was made by someone who couldn't afford to stay home even if they were infected. In about 2 weeks, this whole takeout food thing isn't going to seem nearly as cool as some of you think.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's some full round trip service on those meals.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Should have always been required at Taco Bell, pandemic or not.


How did I know Taco Bell would be brought up immediately. The provided an affordable, nutritious and delicious food option throughout the country. That they should be maligned for such a service is disgusting. Shame on you, now go to your room and think about what you've done.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Delawhat: Our news can be summed up in three words these days: eat, shiat, and die.


This is why punctuation is important.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I submitted this yesterday and hit a red light
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If Taco Bell tried this, they'd have to deliver 2 rolls.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
popville.comView Full Size

This is in Mt. Pleasant in DC.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Delawhat: Our news can be summed up in three words these days: eat, shiat, and die.


HA-HA_GUY.JPG

/Brilliant!
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Should have always been required at Taco Bell, pandemic or not.


With Taco Bell I think it would have been 2 rolls for every meal, based on standard expected poop/benefit ratio.
 
ar393
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

physt: Uhmm... food works have no paid sick leave, no health care and are the last people to call out sick. Chances are any food made at a restaurant was made by someone who couldn't afford to stay home even if they were infected. In about 2 weeks, this whole takeout food thing isn't going to seem nearly as cool as some of you think.


my state, starting 3 or 4 years ago required hourly workers to accrue sick time / PTO based the number of hours worked per year, the minimum requirement was working on average 18 hours a week, so even part-time employees got PTO.

https://labor.vermont.gov/sites/labor​/​files/doc_library/Earned-Sick-Time-Rul​es.pdf
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hammettman: Diogenes: Should have always been required at Taco Bell, pandemic or not.

With Taco Bell I think it would have been 2 rolls for every meal, based on standard expected poop/benefit ratio.


We don't all share your delicate digestive systems.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

weapon13: Some McDs and other fast food places over here has started to do drive through or delivery only.


Here to. Good was up keep places from being crowded and keep people working
 
Gleeman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Diogenes: Should have always been required at Taco Bell, pandemic or not.

How did I know Taco Bell would be brought up immediately. The provided an affordable, nutritious and delicious food option throughout the country. That they should be maligned for such a service is disgusting. Shame on you, now go to your room and think about what you've done.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Should have always been required at Taco Bell, pandemic or not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was shopping with my son,. when we got to the toilet paper aisle, the shelves were empty and big sign read that read "Sorry, no more TP!"  My son turned to me and said "do you think they mean 'Trump/Pence?' "
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

