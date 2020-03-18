 Skip to content
(MSN)   Another item for your daily checklist in the post-COVID world: Checking to see if you still have a job today
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was a bit worried that one night, I'd wake up for work, and someone would try to arrest me for trying to get to work.

The last couple of mornings, the traffic did not look like it was any less out there.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yup. My work is day by day. Yesterday there was a lot of talk of going down to barebones staff, and then by mid morning it was in place but only for one of the teams. Still don't know day by day and hour by hour if I'll have a job, but fark there is still a lot of traffic on the roads. I feel like people still aren't taking this seriously, unless there really are that many people who have to go in like me?
 
eiger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Next year is on Jeff Bezos, everyone. He's going to keep the lights on and food for everyone. Thanks, Jeff!

/do it or we'll farking eat you
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.


It's not. Not in the current world.

Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Our work seems to be changing things day by day for everything EXCEPT for preventative measures. Just keep washing your hands! Use wipes!

They introduced mandatory temperature taking starting today, apparently not knowing that once someone's got the fever it's too late.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, I'm already laid off!
 
eiger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.

It's not. Not in the current world.

Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.


Yep, at which point what happens? Rioting? A realization that we can actually take care of people without making them go to BS jobs? An acceptance that a lot of people are going to do but that that's better than the complete collapse of our economy?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Much working, very the busy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.


It's not sustainable in the society we currently live in. There's gonna have to be some costly changes. The "f*ck you I got mine" mentality has no place where cooperation and mutual aid are required.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.


It's not.  It's ludicrous to think that we can survive like that.  They keep saying "2 weeks" because that is the typical time for a virus to either move on or die.  So presumably, that is long enough for the virus to run its course.  But they don't really know.  It might be 4-6 weeks.

So what does that mean?  No human contact for 6 weeks?  And even after that, things like large crowds of any kind could start it all back up again?!

I suspect that at some point everyone in the world will have been exposed, and at some point we will all have some level of immunity.  Or it will kill everyone.

The most frustrating thing is that no one knows.  Not even the Chinese who appear to have been living with it for the longest time.
 
eiger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eiger: BafflerMeal: eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.

It's not. Not in the current world.

Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.

Yep, at which point what happens? Rioting? A realization that we can actually take care of people without making them go to BS jobs? An acceptance that a lot of people are going to do diebut that that's better than the complete collapse of our economy?


FTFM. A crucial typo.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eiger: BafflerMeal: eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.

It's not. Not in the current world.

Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.

Yep, at which point what happens? Rioting? A realization that we can actually take care of people without making them go to BS jobs? An acceptance that a lot of people are going to do but that that's better than the complete collapse of our economy?


If that is an actual outcome of all this, I will be satisfied. There's a whole lot of Dog & Pony behind our current culture.
 
eiger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

croesius: It's not sustainable in the society we currently live in. There's gonna have to be some costly changes. The "f*ck you I got mine" mentality has no place where cooperation and mutual aid are required.


I think you are overly optimistic. I think it's likely we're about to see the "f*ck you I got mine" mentality on speed.

I hope I'm wrong.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.


I take comfort in knowing that our sacrifice will help the 80 year old diabetics and COPD sufferers among us to squeeze out another year or two.
 
jumac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Much working, very the busy.
[Fark user image 425x377]


funny but my states has releax the rules on getting bq because they are worried bout the happening in 9-11 months.
 
eiger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

croesius: eiger: BafflerMeal: eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.

It's not. Not in the current world.

Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.

Yep, at which point what happens? Rioting? A realization that we can actually take care of people without making them go to BS jobs? An acceptance that a lot of people are going to do but that that's better than the complete collapse of our economy?

If that is an actual outcome of all this, I will be satisfied. There's a whole lot of Dog & Pony behind our current culture.


The optimistic side of me hopes so. But we are already seeing people coming out and claiming that even giving sick leave during a pandemic is unacceptable and make workers "lazy."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's okay, if you wprk for the right kond of company that employs between 50 and 500 people, you might be okay for a couple weeks.
 
eiger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: BafflerMeal: Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.

I take comfort in knowing that our sacrifice will help the 80 year old diabetics and COPD sufferers among us to squeeze out another year or two.


See, "f*ck you I've got mine" in the flesh.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eiger: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: BafflerMeal: Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.

I take comfort in knowing that our sacrifice will help the 80 year old diabetics and COPD sufferers among us to squeeze out another year or two.

See, "f*ck you I've got mine" in the flesh.


You want riots?

You're going to get them.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

croesius: eiger: BafflerMeal: eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.

It's not. Not in the current world.

Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.

Yep, at which point what happens? Rioting? A realization that we can actually take care of people without making them go to BS jobs? An acceptance that a lot of people are going to do but that that's better than the complete collapse of our economy?

If that is an actual outcome of all this, I will be satisfied. There's a whole lot of Dog & Pony behind our current culture.


I was horribly disillusioned with everything before this hit, but seeing that virtually everything in our society operated on such wafer thin margins is just dazzling what-the-farkery. Burn it! Burn it all down so we can build something real instead!
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.


It's not. The original UK plan of "Accept that most people are going to get it and manage the rate at which they get it to arrive at a sensible endpoint without overburdening health care on the way" is looking more sensible by the day.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes today, probably no tomorrow.

I am very afraid right now.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eiger: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: BafflerMeal: Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.

I take comfort in knowing that our sacrifice will help the 80 year old diabetics and COPD sufferers among us to squeeze out another year or two.

See, "f*ck you I've got mine" in the flesh.


Yeah, it's a nice reality check. There's always some yang to your yin.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well I'm retired, so as long as the government exists, I still get paid!

/should I be worried?
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eiger: croesius: eiger: BafflerMeal: eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.

It's not. Not in the current world.

Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.

Yep, at which point what happens? Rioting? A realization that we can actually take care of people without making them go to BS jobs? An acceptance that a lot of people are going to do but that that's better than the complete collapse of our economy?

If that is an actual outcome of all this, I will be satisfied. There's a whole lot of Dog & Pony behind our current culture.

The optimistic side of me hopes so. But we are already seeing people coming out and claiming that even giving sick leave during a pandemic is unacceptable and make workers "lazy."


The owner of my shop is firmly in the "This is all a hoax! Closing businesses is socialism!"

At least, that's what I hear. I packed up my workstation and bounced out of there in the early morning before anyone showed up to give me lip. I can do CAD work from home, sorry boss!
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

orbister: eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.

It's not. The original UK plan of "Accept that most people are going to get it and manage the rate at which they get it to arrive at a sensible endpoint without overburdening health care on the way" is looking more sensible by the day.


That is the current plan, the entire purpose of social distancing and school closing and all the rest.  The original UK plan was "infect everyone all at once and hope people develop immunity before it turns into The Stand", which was precisely the opposite of "manage the rate at which they get it to arrive at a sensible endpoint without overburdening health care on the way".
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

orbister: eiger: I'm now seeing people talking about keeping schools closed into next fall, which would imply social distancing, etc. until then as well.

I just don't see how that is sustainable as a society.

It's not. The original UK plan of "Accept that most people are going to get it and manage the rate at which they get it to arrive at a sensible endpoint without overburdening health care on the way" is looking more sensible by the day.


And how would we manage the rate people get the disease without social distancing and a change of lifestyle?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well I'm retired, so as long as the government exists, I still get paid!

/should I be worried?


Only if the consumer side of the economy (70%) stops paying the bills for some reason.
 
shill1253
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: eiger: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: BafflerMeal: Expect 20% unemployment in the US and all its ramifications.

I take comfort in knowing that our sacrifice will help the 80 year old diabetics and COPD sufferers among us to squeeze out another year or two.

See, "f*ck you I've got mine" in the flesh.

You want riots?

You're going to get them.


There's a big difference between recognizing hard choices might have to be made and flippantly suggesting you don't think the elderly or chronically ill should be considered in our decisions.
 
falkone32
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: I feel like people still aren't taking this seriously, unless there really are that many people who have to go in like me?


Most people have to go into work and many businesses have to stay open. Everyone has bills to pay and this is not going to change until the government can assure those costs will be covered.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm public sector, so if they do furloughs, hopefully they will be paid furloughs to encourage employees to stay.  At least my remaining employee has a few hundred hours of unused sick leave in case it is unpaid.
 
