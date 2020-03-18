 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Due to rising costs, India has decided to limit its testing for covid-19. It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    World Health Organization, Health care, United Arab Emirates, coronavirus testing, Indian authorities, Sri Lanka, Health, Balaram Bharghava  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ignorance is expensive, especially willful ignorance.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was assured in a previous Fark link that India had cured covid-19.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When the going gets tough, quit!
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who is this Cotton and why does he appear in ever other Fark headline recently?

pup.socket
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alphax: Ignorance is expensive, especially willful ignorance.


Depends a lot on who's bearing its costs.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never stop living up to the reputation of being a corrupt sh*thole, India.
NINEv2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's working like a charm here!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Who is this Cotton and why does he appear in ever other Fark headline recently?

lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And remind me what the point of a test is right now....

We are at least a year from a cure, so all a test will do is massive psychological damage to the person who gets the result, because either they dont have it and they get careless and catch it(because people are stupid), or they have it and you tell them to make a will just in case
 
Hero_Pup_37! [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Who is this Cotton and why does he appear in ever other Fark headline recently?

Dodgeball is on HBO White. So, it's a good watch if you have time Cotton.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Last week, a British citizen who approached a public hospital in New Delhi for coronavirus test was told she was not eligible under India's testing criteria and turned away. The woman, who requested anonymity fearing business consequences for her employer, said she told hospital officials that she may have had contact with an infected person in her hospitality sector job, but could not be sure.

Translation: Friend of author's outraged because tests were being kept for actually sick people and not for rich westerners who are a bit worried.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alphax: Ignorance is expensive, especially willful ignorance.


That's on the Republican Coat of Arms
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah this is the one I was worried about. India is going to get farked by this disease. I have a feeling that India is going to make Italy look like a mild case.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Who is this Cotton and why does he appear in ever other Fark headline recently?

Cotton is a natural fiber used in textiles, but that's not important right now.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: Yeah this is the one I was worried about. India is going to get farked by this disease. I have a feeling that India is going to make Italy look like a mild case.


India's numbers seem ridiculously low.  They are packed together and living in squalor, it seems like the virus would be rampant.  Unless Modi himself discovered the cure.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And remind me what the point of a test is right now....

We are at least a year from a cure, so all a test will do is massive psychological damage to the person who gets the result, because either they dont have it and they get careless and catch it(because people are stupid), or they have it and you tell them to make a will just in case


The point is to keep them the fark away from other people so they so they don't spread it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And remind me what the point of a test is right now....

We are at least a year from a cure, so all a test will do is massive psychological damage to the person who gets the result, because either they dont have it and they get careless and catch it(because people are stupid), or they have it and you tell them to make a will just in case


I'm gonna let you soak on that comment for a bit. Just isolate yourself and think about it.  Sit there by yourself with no one around. How could knowing if you have a CONTAGIOUS disease help society?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And remind me what the point of a test is right now....

We are at least a year from a cure, so all a test will do is massive psychological damage to the person who gets the result, because either they dont have it and they get careless and catch it(because people are stupid), or they have it and you tell them to make a will just in case


https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/sta​t​us/1239780699877621761

The better testing/tracking you have, the less social distancing you need to achieve equivalent health outcomes. You can focus social distancing efforts more precisely at people who are sick or at immediate risk of being sick and others can get back to normal life a bit more.
 
Hero_Pup_37! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bold strategy, Cotton. Well, I think Global will not approve.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And remind me what the point of a test is right now....

We are at least a year from a cure, so all a test will do is massive psychological damage to the person who gets the result, because either they dont have it and they get careless and catch it(because people are stupid), or they have it and you tell them to make a will just in case


Until all your sorry asses are tested, my sorry ass isn't going anywhere or doing any thing.

There are a hundred million asses just like mine.

Good luck getting ANYTHING moving until we know who has this thing.  It's not happening.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Who is this Cotton and why does he appear in ever other Fark headline recently?

Too early
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: lifeslammer: And remind me what the point of a test is right now....

We are at least a year from a cure, so all a test will do is massive psychological damage to the person who gets the result, because either they dont have it and they get careless and catch it(because people are stupid), or they have it and you tell them to make a will just in case

I'm gonna let you soak on that comment for a bit. Just isolate yourself and think about it.  Sit there by yourself with no one around. How could knowing if you have a CONTAGIOUS disease help society?


At least now we know COVID-19's FARK account.
 
