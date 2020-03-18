 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Jesus to stop receiving visitors because of Coronavirus   (nbcnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Taro Aso, hardest-hit country, Pope Francis, Olympic Games, spread of the coronavirus, World Health Organization, gestures of affection, Country star Keith Urban  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 1:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who gives a shiat...

THEY CANCELED EUROVISION !
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for that "healing the sick" thing, I guess?
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, his father may start getting many more.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difference between what is real and fake.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just not right. How will they ever see it otherwise?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too busy setting up the Arrivals area.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless they're eight year olds
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't need a giant jeebus caughing all over Rio...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.