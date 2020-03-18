 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Israel is using cellphone data to track the coronavirus. Joke is on them, viruses don't have phones   (theverge.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't 1984 running a little late?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, I dunno about that, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China and the UK are doing this as well.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, I'm a virus?

/don't have a cell phone
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
THE GOVERNMENT IS TRACKING YOU, PANIC !!!
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


needs more aluminium
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The true colors of the zionists show through.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They can make really really tiny phones now.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ReaverZ: THE GOVERNMENT IS TRACKING YOU, PANIC !!!


You should.

During the 20th Century, the various governments of the World killed 262 million of their own citizens:
https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/20T​H​.HTM

Note that doesn't include deaths due to war.

Just because you live under a relatively benign government right now doesn't mean that's always going to be true.  If you've got to infrastructure for an oppressive panopticon surveillance society already installed, what is to stop it from being used?

After all, generally these programs are secret and those who reveal them end up either in jail or having to leave the country, effectively silencing the others who might be inclined to speak out.  Even those tasked with protecting the rights of all of us have to have clearances and will lose their access at a bare minimum if they reveal domestic mass surveillance programs.

The whole system has to be based on trust, and after the Snowden revelations, none of you should trust the government, because the government was lying to your farking face.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tuxq: The true colors of the zionists show through.


You mean the country where the Arab parties in the Knesset have just helped to force a change in government?

How many Jewish parties participate in the governments of the Middle East outside of Israel?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: tuxq: The true colors of the zionists show through.

You mean the country where the Arab parties in the Knesset have just helped to force a change in government?

How many Jewish parties participate in the governments of the Middle East outside of Israel?


So now you are concerned with minority group representation in government?
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: tuxq: The true colors of the zionists show through.

You mean the country where the Arab parties in the Knesset have just helped to force a change in government?

How many Jewish parties participate in the governments of the Middle East outside of Israel?


I'm not one of the people who think all Jews are zionists. If that were the case, I'd be a zionist.

But if you're not being sarcastic, Congress is very Jewish. So...at least 1?

/slightly jewish by blood
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's going to be done here in the USA eventually
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was told my iPhone would be safe from viruses.

/sent from my Motorola
 
