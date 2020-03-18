 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Examiner)   Honey, I need you to run out for more essentials: milk, bread, toilet paper, dank nugs   (sfexaminer.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, Medical cannabis, Dispensary, Medicine, Grass Roots Dispensary, Monday, Cannabis, Cannabis dispensaries, Pharmacy  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 4:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ran out of weed I would probably go insane in this timeline.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yourtango.comView Full Size
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: If I ran out of weed I would probably go insane in this timeline.


Have you considered the possibility that the last four years have been one long bad hallucination?
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's for sure.  Luckily I stocked up recently.  Cuz now I can't afford it.
Might get me out of the house though--its a drive.  (Checks Colorado and Washington stores.  Just in case.)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: fusillade762: If I ran out of weed I would probably go insane in this timeline.

Have you considered the possibility that the last four years have been one long bad hallucination?


I have.  It doesn't really help.
 
js34603
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that is civilization.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run out? fark no. We have delivery via app here in Maine, usually within 30 mins. Business is booming for those guys.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Drove from Northern Indiana to Michigan for the first time two weeks ago.
Worth it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Me before every Trump speech:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good thing I stocked up.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you get the endless munchies, might I suggest chewing on some toilet paper?
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fusillade762: If I ran out of weed I would probably go insane in this timeline.


As a one person control group, I can confirm that theory.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.