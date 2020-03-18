 Skip to content
The infuriating multiple hoops the FDA put up before allowing a lab to start producing its own coronavirus testing kit
    Washington, SARS coronavirus, Alex Greninger, FDA approval, Coronavirus  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So the leftists are against FDA regulations today? They wanted more and more a few months ago. Those people are never happy.

Effective, specific, and repeatable tests need to be verified by real scientists before they can be licensed for use, that takes time. The time to market on this things has been at the speed of light in contrast to normal.

Stop whinging.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also try reading Politifact which rebuts the BS that Biden is spewing about the WHO and test kits.

The linked article is also BS
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: So the leftists are against FDA regulations today? They wanted more and more a few months ago. Those people are never happy.

Effective, specific, and repeatable tests need to be verified by real scientists before they can be licensed for use, that takes time. The time to market on this things has been at the speed of light in contrast to normal.

Stop whinging.


Keep bashing that screw with a hammer Strawman, It's just got to work this time!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Also try reading Politifact which rebuts the BS that Biden is spewing about the WHO and test kits.

The linked article is also BS


This is probably the first and last time you ever link to Politifact.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 minute ago  

feckingmorons: So the leftists are against FDA regulations today? They wanted more and more a few months ago. Those people are never happy.

Effective, specific, and repeatable tests need to be verified by real scientists before they can be licensed for use, that takes time. The time to market on this things has been at the speed of light in contrast to normal.

Stop whinging.


They're tests not vaccines. Safe and effective tests exist.

America First.
 
