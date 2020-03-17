 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Facebook is now rejecting news articles on COVID-19 as spam. Your uncle's deranged conspiracy theories still OK
19
    More: Fail, Facebook  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I shared the article on the Italians singing to each other and just got notified it was rejected as Spam, meanwhile my Facebook feed is clogged up with reposts of some Allergist who claims that Covid-19 is no big deal and he should know because he was a resident during the SARS outbreak and he was stationed in the ER to tell people they didn't need to get tested for SARS if they only have a runny nose, and some woman with no apparent bonafides that wrote a post about all the good news about the fight against Covid-19 with no citations, but damn it she knows about three different vaccines that only days away, two tests that are minutes away and a three drug regime that totally kicked Covid-19's ass in India
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've had two perfectly valid news links from about a week ago have this suddenly happen an hour ago, one from the BBC and one from The Guardian. Both COVID related. I wondered what the hell was going on, 'glad' to see this as a news item.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, they blocked a Truth-Out article that I originally got from here today..

I'm suspecting Facebook wants to be paid more.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Post on FARK, not Facebook.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I shared a review of the upcoming Doom release. Rejected as spam.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My wife and I both had posts blocked. Mine was a Vanity Fair article.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pandering to deranged lunatics, morons and con artists is more profitable than the alternative.  It drives page clicks from crazy people looking for validation AND from angry people arguing with the first group.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Pandering to deranged lunatics, morons and con artists is more profitable than the alternative.  It drives page clicks from crazy people looking for validation AND from angry people arguing with the first group.


And it also serves to add to the ensuing chaos and confusion.
/checkmate
//'eh?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well DUH! Zuckerberg's a piece of sh*t. Is anyone surprised?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
StateBook needs to go the fark away.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When reached for comment, Well-known tech thief and chief Trump taint-licker, Mark Zuckerberg had this to say...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Twitter still lets @realDonaldTrump and @CDCgov spread misinformation about the pandemic.
 
erik-k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Pandering to deranged lunatics, morons and con artists is more profitable than the alternative.  It drives page clicks from crazy people looking for validation AND from angry people arguing with the first group.


"Social" media is cancer.

Corrupt corporate media is only marginally better.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Zuckerberg caught Corona, but he's on the mend and looking more lifelike than ever.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

make me some tea: My wife and I both had posts blocked. Mine was a Vanity Fair article.


Vanity Fair? Well, blocking that crap is perfectly understandable.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Facebook experiment has failed.
 
acouvis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Trump's lies go through with no issues. Too bad Facebook doesn't consider sources such as the CDC, Lancet, or Nature "political" speech I guess.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good. You shouldn't get your news from people on facebook. Nor from Business Insider.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: Good. You shouldn't get your news from people on facebook. Nor from Business Insider.


How does hyperlinking work?
 
