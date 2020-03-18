 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Tower are we cleared to land?...Hello tower?...Anybody there?   (cnbc.com) divider line
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aviation has been at the epicenter of the outbreak as the virus and measures to stop it hurt demand.

Technically, aviation has been at the epicenter of the outbreak by propagating the outbreak...
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh great - now the liberal hoax is going to shut down the country from air travel. we should band together and give them billions to tide them over until this hoax is over. can't let those shareholders get anxious.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In January my wife and I booked a trip to Hawaii in May.  We figured as long as the planes are flying, we're going.  We've never been there before.

I guess we'll be looking at Costco Travel's refund policy soon...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why cant they just work from home? All they need to do is get a bunch of Microsoft  Flight  Simulator geeks to sync up with real world flights and patch whoever is running the tower into actual air traffic comms. They have been living for this day.
 
wxboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The tower? the tower! Rapunzel, Rapunzel!
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still my least favorite airport to fly out of and in to. Not the airport per se, just the way they need to take off and land as it's located right in the middle of a neighborhood.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Major Don to Ground Control? Certainly not Original Don.....
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rat Race (2/9) Movie CLIP - The Radar Tower (2001) HD
Youtube OXpqA3BvLLg
 
Murflette
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: oh great - now the liberal hoax is going to shut down the country from air travel. we should band together and give them billions to tide them over until this hoax is over. can't let those shareholders get anxious.


Oh don't worry, the president and his team are considering a 50 billion dollar bailout for the airlines.

The rest of us just don't have enough investors, apparently.
 
rrrickets
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(not my picture)
possible air traffic controller working from home.
notice the tiny planes in the left of the picture.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Aviation has been at the epicenter of the outbreak as the virus and measures to stop it hurt demand.

Technically, aviation has been at the epicenter of the outbreak by propagating the outbreak...


Yes it's the airlines fault. Not the lack of test kits, or the firing of the pandemic experts or multimillion dollar a month pundits on TV calling it a hoax.  The responsible parties get to keep their income and even make more dollars off the pandemic.

Actual truth is better than technical truth.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nocrash: LoneVVolf: Aviation has been at the epicenter of the outbreak as the virus and measures to stop it hurt demand.

Technically, aviation has been at the epicenter of the outbreak by propagating the outbreak...

Yes it's the airlines fault. Not the lack of test kits, or the firing of the pandemic experts or multimillion dollar a month pundits on TV calling it a hoax.  The responsible parties get to keep their income and even make more dollars off the pandemic.

Actual truth is better than technical truth.


American-like typing detected
 
