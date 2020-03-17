 Skip to content
(NPR)   An unexpected consequence of social-distancing: shortages of donated blood
27
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't panic. There was a blood drive in the Publix parking lot today. They know how to keep people apart.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought it was strange my donation was going to Tucson and not staying close-ish. Granted, I only just hit one gallon and don't have a lot of experience with where donations go, but they have all been in Illinois.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I checked today.  I'm not eligible until April 9.  I'll be taking my iron until then.

I also found out that COVID-19 can't be transmitted through blood, which is an interesting factoid.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: I checked today.  I'm not eligible until April 9.  I'll be taking my iron until then.

I also found out that COVID-19 can't be transmitted through blood, which is an interesting factoid.


Funny enough Johns Hopkins is trying to get blood from people who recovered to make a temporary treatment for the Coronavirus:
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

not enough beer: Funny enough Johns Hopkins is trying to get blood from people who recovered to make a temporary treatment for the Coronavirus


Yeah, there are probably coronavirus antibodies in there.  That's how blood tests for other viral infections go -- take a sample and look for antibodies.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish I could donate, but I can't. I am severely anemic. As someone who has had transfusions before, thank you THANK YOU to those who have donated or will donate. I cannot tell you how grateful I am to you.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still have plenty of blood.  Hit me up and I'll email you some.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


get in the Tardis
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: I wish I could donate, but I can't. I am severely anemic. As someone who has had transfusions before, thank you THANK YOU to those who have donated or will donate. I cannot tell you how grateful I am to you.


I'm in great health and they still don't want my blood. I swear it's as though somebody's puritanical grandmother came up with all of their rules. Oh well.
 
GoSurfing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for sharing subs. I'm going in to donate tomorrow. I vaguely considered it. Grateful reminder.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped donating when I realized the take my blood, which I give them for free, and then turn around and sell it for over $500.

The CEO of United Blood Services makes almost $500,000 a year off of selling donated blood for huge profits.

I'll donate again when they either 1) share the profit with donors or 2) sell it for just a 10-15% markup to people who use it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 But if no one goes out, no one can get injured and need blood, right?
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the email about it yesterday, signed up today for an appointment tomorrow. Hope my iron levels are high enough. Last three times it wasn't quite high enough but I've been on iron pills for quite a while now.
 
GoSurfing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: I stopped donating when I realized the take my blood, which I give them for free, and then turn around and sell it for over $500.

The CEO of United Blood Services makes almost $500,000 a year off of selling donated blood for huge profits.

I'll donate again when they either 1) share the profit with donors or 2) sell it for just a 10-15% markup to people who use it.


I can't dispute anything you are saying.

It is a vampire syndicate to some extent.

I just figure someone has to donate. There are places around here where you are paid for your contribution..The typical blood donation place though, you can score a pretty sweet t shirt. I'm honestly ok with just the t shirt.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: I stopped donating when I realized the take my blood, which I give them for free, and then turn around and sell it for over $500.

The CEO of United Blood Services makes almost $500,000 a year off of selling donated blood for huge profits.

I'll donate again when they either 1) share the profit with donors or 2) sell it for just a 10-15% markup to people who use it.


You got your cookie.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: tudorgurl: I wish I could donate, but I can't. I am severely anemic. As someone who has had transfusions before, thank you THANK YOU to those who have donated or will donate. I cannot tell you how grateful I am to you.

I'm in great health and they still don't want my blood. I swear it's as though somebody's puritanical grandmother came up with all of their rules. Oh well.


So, you've barebacked in a rest stop bathroom in the last 90 days?

/Jk
//Guess I should check if pot smoking still disqualifies.
///Got O+, should be donating.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: I checked today.  I'm not eligible until April 9.  I'll be taking my iron until then.

I also found out that COVID-19 can't be transmitted through blood, which is an interesting factoid.


Can't donate blood at all in the US if you're lived in Europe for three months or more between 1980 and 1996 -- The USDA "indefinitely deferred" donations, since there is no blood test for potential exposure to mad cow disease.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: Russ1642: tudorgurl: I wish I could donate, but I can't. I am severely anemic. As someone who has had transfusions before, thank you THANK YOU to those who have donated or will donate. I cannot tell you how grateful I am to you.

I'm in great health and they still don't want my blood. I swear it's as though somebody's puritanical grandmother came up with all of their rules. Oh well.

So, you've barebacked in a rest stop bathroom in the last 90 days?

/Jk
//Guess I should check if pot smoking still disqualifies.
///Got O+, should be donating.


The list of things that can disqualify you is endless.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: I stopped donating when I realized the take my blood, which I give them for free, and then turn around and sell it for over $500.

The CEO of United Blood Services makes almost $500,000 a year off of selling donated blood for huge profits.

I'll donate again when they either 1) share the profit with donors or 2) sell it for just a 10-15% markup to people who use it.


I have the same beef with any medical "donation", including organs.  Everyone involved with the process, transportation, storage, transplant/tranfusion, doctors, nurses, equipment manufactures, med schools, ad infinitum is raking in money, except for the person who provides the one thing that makes it all possible.  That is the bullshiat of all bullshiats.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: The more you eat the more you fart: I stopped donating when I realized the take my blood, which I give them for free, and then turn around and sell it for over $500.

The CEO of United Blood Services makes almost $500,000 a year off of selling donated blood for huge profits.

I'll donate again when they either 1) share the profit with donors or 2) sell it for just a 10-15% markup to people who use it.

I have the same beef with any medical "donation", including organs.  Everyone involved with the process, transportation, storage, transplant/tranfusion, doctors, nurses, equipment manufactures, med schools, ad infinitum is raking in money, except for the person who provides the one thing that makes it all possible.  That is the bullshiat of all bullshiats.


I agree.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: Chariset: I checked today.  I'm not eligible until April 9.  I'll be taking my iron until then.

I also found out that COVID-19 can't be transmitted through blood, which is an interesting factoid.

Can't donate blood at all in the US if you're lived in Europe for three months or more between 1980 and 1996 -- The USDA "indefinitely deferred" donations, since there is no blood test for potential exposure to mad cow disease.


Yup, O+ and was a donor in HS until that stupid rule, despite my aversion to needles. I'm also an organ donor and they have no problem with my EU visits. Also, nobody in the EU has died from donations in 20+ years, even in former hotspots like the UK so it's obviously not a real concern but they refuse to remove the ban here.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has ran down hallways with uncrossed (but not unscreened) PRBCs and a log book - sadz.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is very concerning.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: The more you eat the more you fart: I stopped donating when I realized the take my blood, which I give them for free, and then turn around and sell it for over $500.

The CEO of United Blood Services makes almost $500,000 a year off of selling donated blood for huge profits.

I'll donate again when they either 1) share the profit with donors or 2) sell it for just a 10-15% markup to people who use it.

I have the same beef with any medical "donation", including organs.  Everyone involved with the process, transportation, storage, transplant/tranfusion, doctors, nurses, equipment manufactures, med schools, ad infinitum is raking in money, except for the person who provides the one thing that makes it all possible.  That is the bullshiat of all bullshiats.


But that's the medical system in the US. It isn't specific to organs at all.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: The more you eat the more you fart: I stopped donating when I realized the take my blood, which I give them for free, and then turn around and sell it for over $500.

The CEO of United Blood Services makes almost $500,000 a year off of selling donated blood for huge profits.

I'll donate again when they either 1) share the profit with donors or 2) sell it for just a 10-15% markup to people who use it.

I have the same beef with any medical "donation", including organs.  Everyone involved with the process, transportation, storage, transplant/tranfusion, doctors, nurses, equipment manufactures, med schools, ad infinitum is raking in money, except for the person who provides the one thing that makes it all possible.  That is the bullshiat of all bullshiats.


They could at least give the donor free health care for life?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: "Blood donation centers are a very safe place to be. People take precautions to make sure those centers are spotless clean and that people who are sick don't enter them," Marks says.

This is bull***t. There's no way to know who's sick, so they can't make sure of anything, and medical workers in close contact with dozens/hundreds of people a day seem among the likeliest to be infected. This is like other official BS; it's no worse than flus, warm weather kills it, the public shouldn't use facemasks, people can't spread it asymptomatically (unproven either way, but all signs point to no), everyone who wants testing is being tested, everyone entering the US is being screened, we have enough toilet paper (technically true, there is enough somewhere),and so on. The lies may be for the greater good, but it erodes confidence in everything else they say. Did you really change gloves? Did you really sterilize this bed after the last patient? It's sad to see another trusted institution use misinformation to achieve their goals.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone involved with the process, transportation, storage, transplant/tranfusion, doctors, nurses, equipment manufactures, med schools, ad infinitum is raking in money, except for the person who provides the one thing that makes it all possible.  That is the bullshiat of all bullshiats.


I mean, whether or not you got paid for donating blood or organs, do you really think everyone else on that list should work for free?

biatching about CEO pay is one thing, but nurses and equipment manufacturers shouldn't get paid?
 
