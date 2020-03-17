 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Sing Sing sick sick   (thehill.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Prison, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Sing Sing inmate Jermaine Archer, New York's Corrections Department, health guidelines, biggest concern, aging population, Sing Sing  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 11:29 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah this is gonna be bad. We will get an idea of what Coronavirus in a zero healthcare scenario will do with this one I fear .
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: Yeah this is gonna be bad. We will get an idea of what Coronavirus in a zero healthcare scenario will do with this one I fear .


Zero separation, zero health care, and LOTS of people being transferred here and there mingling with lots of other people.  It's going to go through our prison population like shiat through a goose.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced on Monday that it has reduced its inmate population by over 600 people and cut its daily number of arrests from about 300 to 60, the network reported

If you can cut your daily number of arrests by 80% because of coronavirus fears, there was no farking reason for it to be so high in the first place.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oooooops!
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
""People are really worried," Sing Sing inmate Jermaine Archer told NBC News. "I was still in Sing Sing for 9/11, and I remember that, and people have the same looks on their faces when I walk by.""

You made some really terrible decisions if you are in the same prison 19 years apart.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.