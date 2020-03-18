 Skip to content
(Altoona Mirror)   Man charged for... *Spins Wheel of Fark Misfortune* Not tearing down a church   (altoonamirror.com)
12
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't tear down churches you burn them.
 
Oak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Okay, I'm adding "Magisterial" to all my job titles from now until retirement.

/"Magisterial Senior Assistant Computer Support"
//KNEEL and receive remote assistance
 
DRTFA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

If it's remote assistance, how would you know if I'm kneeling?  I'm confident you don't take the user's word on anything.

/"Magisterial Senior Assistant Computer Support"
//KNEEL and receive remote assistance


If it's remote assistance, how would you know if I'm kneeling?  I'm confident you don't take the user's word on anything.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So the guy owns a building, but probably can't afford to pay for the tear down. So you seize the lot, and auction it at the tax and repo sale with a stipulation that you have to clear the building. You don't criminally prosecute the owner.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The "Magisterial" part of his title means he has control of your webcam.

He knows.

he knows indeed

/"Magisterial Senior Assistant Computer Support"
//KNEEL and receive remote assistance

If it's remote assistance, how would you know if I'm kneeling?  I'm confident you don't take the user's word on anything.


The "Magisterial" part of his title means he has control of your webcam.

He knows.

he knows indeed
 
Madaynun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nope, You just take his land.


Nope, You just take his land.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mads.thescore.comView Full Size

/"Magisterial Senior Assistant Computer Support"
//KNEEL and receive remote assistance


mads.thescore.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"whose roof has been partially removed, a wall of which is buckling and from which bricks have been falling."

Yeah. That...sounds like the lack of safety should have long overshadowed the sentimentality of keeping a building...

God isn't in the brick, but in the souls of those taught. A true church service could be held anywhere.
 
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "whose roof has been partially removed, a wall of which is buckling and from which bricks have been falling."

Yeah. That...sounds like the lack of safety should have long overshadowed the sentimentality of keeping a building...

God isn't in the brick, but in the souls of those taught. A true church service could be held anywhere.


It's not sentimentality, if you read the comments (I know) the owner apparently bought the property cheap, stripped all the furnishings like stained glass and hardwood pews and left the husk to be a public nuisance. Since the land probably has less value than the cost of clearing it fining and then imprisoning the owner unless he's indigent makes sense.
 
Shrapnel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can we do this all the time? Like, for everybody? coontil we run out of churches, that is. Don't be absurd.)
 
Shrapnel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Shrapnel: Can we do this all the time? Like, for everybody? coontil we run out of churches, that is. Don't be absurd.)


Mmm, that zesty Fark filter at work again...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Aye. I see what you mean... 
I guess the only redeeming thing is that Bobby Bean made $13k in his spare time with this one weird trick...

Yeah. That...sounds like the lack of safety should have long overshadowed the sentimentality of keeping a building...

God isn't in the brick, but in the souls of those taught. A true church service could be held anywhere.

It's not sentimentality, if you read the comments (I know) the owner apparently bought the property cheap, stripped all the furnishings like stained glass and hardwood pews and left the husk to be a public nuisance. Since the land probably has less value than the cost of clearing it fining and then imprisoning the owner unless he's indigent makes sense.


Aye. I see what you mean... 
I guess the only redeeming thing is that Bobby Bean made $13k in his spare time with this one weird trick...
 
