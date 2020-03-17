 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   Woman discovers bar of soap she's been washing her hands with for days is block of cheese   (irishpost.com) divider line
    Stupid, Cheddar cheese, Cheese, Cheddar, Processed cheese, Annatto, Whey, bar of soap, sorry tale  
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dial Kerrigold?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You recall that penicillin was discovered in bread-mold?

Perhaps Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese kills coronavirus.  She hasn't gotten sick has she?
 
forteblast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I get that hard cheese might look like soap, but you'd think a lack of suds when rubbing cheese on you might make things clear?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's gotta brie embarrassing.
 
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: That's gotta brie embarrassing.


Ireland, so cheese just trying her best, though I chedder at the thought.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

StrikitRich: gopher321: That's gotta brie embarrassing.

Ireland, so cheese just trying her best, though I chedder at the thought.


She is in Vancouver, WA.   And I am resisting mightily saying something snarky about that.

I'm going to call bullshiat on this.  Unless she wasn't staying at her own home, she would damn well know what kind of soap she has at her sink.  Why would the soap she has never seen before just be hanging around on her counter?  Does she normally just leave her hand soap laying around on the counter?   Did she think the soap fairy just dropped it on the way to the sink.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The toothless minger deserves neither soap nor cheese.
 
mcmiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Charlie don't care. He'll still eat it if he gets nervous.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"My hands aren't clean, and they smell like cheese. I wonder why?"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharing her sorry tale on Reddit

Aaaaand that's where I stopped reading.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All she needs now is nicotine stains in her hairy armpits to complete the French conversion therapy.
 
EL EM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't normal people use dish soap to wash their hands in the kitchen?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No, you racist f*cks, it's from Ireland, where there's too much cheese, no Black people, and a healthy amount of Guinness.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: You recall that penicillin was discovered in bread-mold?

Perhaps Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese kills coronavirus.  She hasn't gotten sick has she?


sigh
d3gqasl9vmjfd8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I use a liquid soap for the dishes, bar soap like this is gentler on my hands after I do chores if that makes any sense [sic]."

What am I missing here?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

morg: "I use a liquid soap for the dishes, bar soap like this is gentler on my hands after I do chores if that makes any sense [sic]."

What am I missing here?


There is a comma or period missing after "chores".
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EL EM: Don't normal people use dish soap to wash their hands in the kitchen?


I make my own hand soap out of cheap dish soap and 70% isopropyl alcohol in a 3:1 mixture.
 
GungFu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait a minute!! Again? Sort of.

Do Americans not know what soap is?
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news​/​5364244/american-tourist-scottish-tabl​et-skye-soap-hotel-review/

thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size

This is not soap, y'all.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Surprisingly not Irish.

/I keed, I keed, I love our Irish cousins.
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
a fellow Irishman went back to the old country,
he said that soap and deodorant had dust on it.
he did not care to get too close to anyone and stayed upwind.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was the Gouda that got her!
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: morg: "I use a liquid soap for the dishes, bar soap like this is gentler on my hands after I do chores if that makes any sense [sic]."

What am I missing here?

There is a comma or period missing after "chores".


And the comma that IS there should be a period or a semicolon.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Irish Times??
Connemara virus can be avoided by washing with cheese...
Saints preserve us!

/ a tip of the tam to Chief O'Hara
// obscure?
/// happy St. Patrick's day where appropriate...
 
apoptotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This made me realize that at the craft sales I've been to the handmade soap booth and the fudge booth have been as far apart as possible.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Behold the power of cheese!
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Made from rendered human fat.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and that's not cheese, Irish Times.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Well that explains a lot
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GungFu: Wait a minute!! Again? Sort of.

Do Americans not know what soap is?
https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/​5364244/american-tourist-scottish-tabl​et-skye-soap-hotel-review/

[thescottishsun.co.uk image 447x297]
This is not soap, y'all.


Could be worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BillyGoatFluff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wxboy: It was the Gouda that got her!


Tirotoxisim (sp?): Poisoning by cheese or other dairy products.
 
tasteme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
forteblast
I get that hard cheese might look like soap, but you'd think a lack of suds when rubbing cheese on you might make things clear?

From the article: ...the lady stated ""It was a couple days of 'Why isn't this foaming?!'

Since you didn't read the article I'm obligated to spotlight you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
