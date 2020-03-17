 Skip to content
(Las Vegas Sun)   FINE I'll just make my own Las Vegas, with blackjack, and hookers   (lasvegassun.com) divider line
15
    Nevada, Reno, Nevada, Steve Sisolak, Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Wynn Las Vegas, Nevada casinos  
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Governor talking now. 30 day closure for all no  essential businesses.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If casinos aren't essential to Nevada, what is?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnsoninca: If casinos aren't essential to Nevada, what is?


Cocaine and Taxi Drivers.

/lived in LV for 25 years
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We closed my store yesterday, seems we were only slightly ahead of things.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No more bets.

*waves hand over table*
 
comrade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Every picture I see of an American governor I feel like I'm looking at a simpleton.  Who votes for these people?
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh man, those rooms/flights will be CHEAP when it comes back.
/Binyon's prime rib still full price, though
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Call centers need people to handle increased volume.

Call centers are usually huge places with hundreds of people. Can you imagine if one worker gets the virus and they have to put the entire staff in quarantine? They lost all their people in one go.

Can you imagine what that would do to 911 or other important places like that if they have to find new people? 911 calls cannot be handled by anybody ... they need training.
 
RightWingWacko [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: If casinos aren't essential to Nevada, what is?


The Hookers!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: Oh man, those rooms/flights will be CHEAP when it comes back.
/Binyon's prime rib still full price, though


Saw flights right now, Newark, NJ to Fort Lauderdale : 21$ all included.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: johnsoninca: If casinos aren't essential to Nevada, what is?

Cocaine and Taxi Drivers.

/lived in LV for 25 years


Just saw on the news, long lines at the dispensaries.
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But, but, the mayor of Vega$ just told us that the media were the ones trying to destroy Vega$ and that people should stop being "wimps".  Who should we listen to?

/public health and epidemiology professionals
//always listen to professionals
///Not professional politicians, like, actual professionals with degrees and whatnot
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Call centers need people to handle increased volume.

Call centers are usually huge places with hundreds of people. Can you imagine if one worker gets the virus and they have to put the entire staff in quarantine? They lost all their people in one go.

Can you imagine what that would do to 911 or other important places like that if they have to find new people? 911 calls cannot be handled by anybody ... they need training.


Your call is important to us, the health of our employees is not, please stay on the line and we will get to your call in the order it was received.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What good is a stimulus check if you can't spend it on the necessities?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: If casinos aren't essential to Nevada, what is?


Recently?  Recreational marijuana.
 
