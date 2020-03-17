 Skip to content
(KSNT Topeka)   Kansas: School's Out. Wait, I thought that was Alice Cooper?   (ksnt.com) divider line
    PSA, High school, Education, School, Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly, Teacher, Kansas State Department of Education, K-12 schools  
347 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 11:53 PM



Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully expect most school districts to call it a year within the next week.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's repeat the headline every time an area cancels school:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1074453​6​/CDC-Schools-out-for-summer#new
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Kansas was the first to cancel it for the rest of the year, it's only a matter of time before the rest of the civilized country does as well.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not normal, folks.

My birthday is on June 8. That is the day the riots will start.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School wasn't doing Kansas any good anyway.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On it being Kansas (which isn't exactly the epicenter, this time), it's worth pointing out that Kansas schools tend to open and close earlier in the year than much of the country.  Some end as early as May 15th.  Apparently an ag thing originally (hard winter wheat), but now just a habit.  We'd often go on vacations in late May to other places and people would wonder why we weren't in school.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Churchy LaFemme: I fully expect most school districts to call it a year within the next week.


yea, my admin keeps trying to soft pedal how long it will be...just be ready for a week closure...just be ready to teach online for a week...today we hit "two weeks of online content"

I just told my students I doubt we will see each other again after spring break.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: If Kansas was the first to cancel it for the rest of the year, it's only a matter of time before the rest of the civilized country does as well.


It was Kansas..The bible is only so long anyway..
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't the Moose supposed to tell Us?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you tell the difference?
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school year is like dust in the wind.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: School wasn't doing Kansas any good anyway.


As true as that is, these kids are now at home, with parents who kind of voted for those schools.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: OkieDookie: School wasn't doing Kansas any good anyway.

As true as that is, these kids are now at home, with parents who kind of voted for those schools.


Consider it impetus to vote for better schools.
 
hej
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: If Kansas was the first to cancel it for the rest of the year, it's only a matter of time before the rest of the civilized country does as well.


You say "rest" as if we're civilized.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Today's numbers, St. Patrick's Day Edition:

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd-   CFR   | DDR
2020-02-22*  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23*  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24*  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25*  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26*  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27*  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28*  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29*  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01*  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02*  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03*  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04*  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05*  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06*  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07*  3.38%| 5.65%
2020-03-08*  3.48%| 5.81%
2020-03-09*  3.53%| 5.93%
2020-03-10*  3.60%| 6.12%
2020-03-11*  3.67%| 6.44%
2020-03-12*  3.68%| 6.46%
2020-03-13^  3.72%| 7.10%
2020-03-14^  3.73%| 7.14%
2020-03-15^  3.84%| 7.73%
2020-03-16^  3.93%| 8.24%
2020-03-17^  4.03%| 8.80%

*Calculations represent totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.

^Calculations represent totals at 23:00 CST posted on worldometers website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder if it's a timing thing. Let's say at the beginning of April things are starting to look better(lol as if). Even if they decide to reopen the schools I imagine there's some prep work involved. Parents need to be notified. Suppliers, such as food suppliers, need to be notified and then give a time frame when everything can start rolling again. It might be close to May before the school opens, meaning most would be open a month. What's the point of that? The disruption and damage have already been done.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Let's repeat the headline every time an area cancels school:
https://www.fark.com/comments/10744536​/CDC-Schools-out-for-summer#new


In Soviet Russia, school cancels you!
 
Madaynun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
start printing "I Survived ""T" shirts, and make a fortune.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hej: bluorangefyre: If Kansas was the first to cancel it for the rest of the year, it's only a matter of time before the rest of the civilized country does as well.

You say "rest" as if we're civilized.


Touche
 
ijit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Came here for Alice Cooper memes. Fark, I am disappoint!
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: which isn't exactly the epicenter, this time


Your link refers to the Spanish Flu. Referring to the origin of a disease in its name is racist.
 
