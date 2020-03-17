 Skip to content
Yes, West Virginia, there is a coronavirus
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pounds the table at the conclusion of his press conference saying the state can beat the coronavirus challenge

If there's no testing, there's no Coronavirus!  Mission accomplished!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

Oh come on, he's not even wearing his white linen suit and the hat!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is great. Now we get to see if a combination of meth and fentanyl is an effective therapy against the coronavirus.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [s3.amazonaws.com image 850x590]
Oh come on, he's not even wearing his white linen suit and the hat!


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had no idea the Gov was such a fat bastard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [s3.amazonaws.com image 850x590]
Oh come on, he's not even wearing his white linen suit and the hat!


Jesus Christmas, that's the governor?

That's some Pappy O'Daniel shiat right there.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Trocadero: [s3.amazonaws.com image 850x590]
Oh come on, he's not even wearing his white linen suit and the hat!

Jesus Christmas, that's the governor?

That's some Pappy O'Daniel shiat right there.


Please, please...it's "Gub'ner"..
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Big Coal hereditary oligarch deliberately-ignorant mobster says what?
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pounds the table at the conclusion of his press conference saying the state can beat the coronavirus challenge...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the same guy that was telling families to go have dinner at a Bob Evan's restaurant just yesterday?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Big Coal hereditary oligarch deliberately-ignorant mobster says what?


I never could understand Jabba without the subtitles.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Trocadero: [s3.amazonaws.com image 850x590]
Oh come on, he's not even wearing his white linen suit and the hat!

Jesus Christmas, that's the governor?

That's some Pappy O'Daniel shiat right there.


Wealthiest person in the state. By inheritance.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Trocadero: [s3.amazonaws.com image 850x590]
Oh come on, he's not even wearing his white linen suit and the hat!

Jesus Christmas, that's the governor?

That's some Pappy O'Daniel shiat right there.


Pass the biscuits...
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Snark aside, I'm actually surprised (and impressed) that he's implementing bar/restaurant closures after one case.

Should he have done so sooner?  Probably.  Relative to the condition of his state, though, he is implementing health recommendations pretty damn soon.  There are other Republican states worse off right now than WV, that are doing much less.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hissatsu: This is great. Now we get to see if a combination of meth and fentanyl is an effective therapy against the coronavirus.


That's mean, but it's also pretty funny.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"We have a real plan," Justice said. "We developed a real plan of action, a plan to be ready as this terrible virus got closer and closer to our shores."

You're landlocked!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: "We have a real plan," Justice said. "We developed a real plan of action, a plan to be ready as this terrible virus got closer and closer to our shores."

You're landlocked!


🎶 Stranger to blue water🎵
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
John Denver - Take Me Home, Country Roads (Audio)
Youtube 1vrEljMfXYo

/also, oblig
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: "We have a real plan," Justice said. "We developed a real plan of action, a plan to be ready as this terrible virus got closer and closer to our shores."

You're landlocked!


It's a metaphor, like their plans likely are.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Sum Dum Gai: "We have a real plan," Justice said. "We developed a real plan of action, a plan to be ready as this terrible virus got closer and closer to our shores."

You're landlocked!

🎶 Stranger to blue water🎵


SUNOVA!
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone called me out for the 6.8% death rate in the U.S. the other day, saying, "How can you use that statistic when there's no testing?"

West Virginia, step up and earn your prize.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: whosits_112: Trocadero: [s3.amazonaws.com image 850x590]
Oh come on, he's not even wearing his white linen suit and the hat!

Jesus Christmas, that's the governor?

That's some Pappy O'Daniel shiat right there.

Pass the biscuits...


Are they made with cool, clear water?
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good one, Subby! Really good one. Heck, one of the greatest in a very long time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: "We have a real plan," Justice said. "We developed a real plan of action, a plan to be ready as this terrible virus got closer and closer to our shores."

You're landlocked!


Maybe he's referring to the Ohio.


/and the Tug Fork.
 
