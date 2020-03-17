 Skip to content
(WDRB Louisville)   Good news everybody. Local police will no longer respond to several emergency situations. Wait...bad news everybody   (wdrb.com) divider line
23
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe not announce the specific crimes to which you will no longer respond?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Drewseen wandering the streets drunk and in search of TP, since the cops won't arrest him for public intoxication.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
· Hit-and-run accidents
· Disorderly persons
· Intoxicated persons
· Reckless drivers

They legalized demolition derbies!
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Not all of them. Just the spontaneous kind.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark party Louisville?
 
CoonAce
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a relief, people don't need to wait around for shift change anymore.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Better get a dashcam.  I guess we are becoming more like Russia.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
looks like the plants are coming out of the grow tent and enjoying some genuine sunshine!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember folks: It's only "foraging for supplies" if you are white. If you are of darker skin color it's "looting"
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hopefully this means less police brutality cases.

/who am I kidding.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RedVentrue
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Now they'll abuse you over the phone.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Perhaps streaking will come back in style?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look around. It's Christmas. You could steal City Hall.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Again: Fark party Louisville
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

More like a spike in shooting, I'm betting
 
sirgrim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just like leaving your car running in the winter to warm up, they'll start ticketing you for leaving your door unlocked, or wearing a skirt, or anything else that exposes them.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of these temporary changes will just kinda sorta never change back after this pandemic is over.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But smoke a joint on the street corner and you'll attract five cruisers and a helicopter.
 
tekmo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least they decided to abrogate their responsibilities during a crisis. My city's cops decided years ago they couldn't be arsed to respond to common crimes because they just didn't wanna.

Honestly, it doesn't even occur to me to call the cops anymore. Not as a crime victim, not as a witness. Their "you gotta help us, but we don't gotta help you" deal kinda isn't working for me.

More importantly, I don't want one of those pussies shooting my dog. She's worth 10 of any of those assholes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe say all drug crimes will be exempted too... all drugs decriminalized.
 
