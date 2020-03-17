 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Dark Ages: peasants, can you bear arms? Rise a Knight. Current Day Italy: students, skip your final exam, rise a Doctor   (reuters.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Silvio Berlusconi, Italy, Milan, Veneto, intensive care, University Minister Gaetano Manfredi, Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, Lega Nord  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 2:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Peasants would rise a conscripted and lightly trained man-at-arms
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parsing that headline made my brain hurt.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Congrats. Here's your cap and gown.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Peasants would rise a conscripted and lightly trained man-at-arms


Subby was channeling Orlando Bloom there, i believe.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't remember which country, but they mobilized 3rd and 4th year Med students.
Which is a smart move in times of shortages, and you can give them limited tasks to focus, allowing the senior doctors to focus on more pressing stuff.
One hell of a learning experience for the students as well.

/Not sure how the dynamics will be with the Nurses, the hospital system, bar the military, is one of the most hierarchical organizations I've seen
//well, I've worked in old-school government organizations that might be worse, with a nonsensical pecking order, but you get the idea
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I took a CPR/first aid course a couple years ago and I like Italy, so I could totally be a doctor.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If they've made it through to the end of their education, and the only thing separating them from being a doctor is sitting one final exam......I think they'll be okay to rush into service as student doctors.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Don't remember which country, but they mobilized 3rd and 4th year Med students.
Which is a smart move in times of shortages, and you can give them limited tasks to focus, allowing the senior doctors to focus on more pressing stuff.
One hell of a learning experience for the students as well.

/Not sure how the dynamics will be with the Nurses, the hospital system, bar the military, is one of the most hierarchical organizations I've seen
//well, I've worked in old-school government organizations that might be worse, with a nonsensical pecking order, but you get the idea


wife and I were having a chat about this.  Laid off from a waitstaff position?  walmart and costco need shelf-stockers.

there are lots of jobs in the medical field that don't require an extensive amount of training...reading machines, noting things on charts, monitoring patients, emptying garbage, washing things down.

Might be a time for that heralded Rosie Riveter type spirit this country embraced decades ago.  I recall tales of the might of the US manufacturing base rolling a new destroyer down the coasts each week.  lets get some masks and ventilator production ramped up.

Don't view it as 20% unemployed, instead 20% are ready to be redeployed elsewhere into the economy!

Isn't that the hallmark of capitalism?  efficient use of scarce resources?
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Early graduations for medical students would be a terrible idea. Most of them are no where near close enough to being capable. Early advancements for residents/internists on the other hand sure. In Canada at least, by the time you reach your second year of residency training (for family physicians anyway), you're essentially expected to be functioning at the level of a practicing physician.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow it really is like that time in a war where you shove half-trained kids into the front line.

But of course this is a democrat hoax.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What do you call the student who graduated last in their medical school class?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.