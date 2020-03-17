 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   US slashes testing rules to speedup coronavirus screening   (clickorlando.com) divider line
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On Tuesday, members of Trump's coronavirus task force gave the most comprehensive figures on testing yet. They estimated that 59,000 people in the U.S. have been screened for the virus since January"

Screened. as in 'told they should go home and cant have a test' still counts as screened.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 weeks two late.

The horses are gone, the barn is a smoldering pile of embers, the farmhouse is in ruins...

But yup, now's the the time to close the barn door and check the fire alarms.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unprecedented steps by the Food and Drug Administration could boost testing capacity at some U.S. labs, but also complicate efforts to assure the accuracy of tests and track who receives them.

We're gonna end up with 500 million Trumptm Testing Kits that the government paid $100 each for that's a q-tip in a plastic bag, aren't we?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: "On Tuesday, members of Trump's coronavirus task force gave the most comprehensive figures on testing yet. They estimated that 59,000 people in the U.S. have been screened for the virus since January"

Screened. as in 'told they should go home and cant have a test' still counts as screened.


Yep, number of people that have actually been tested in a complete joke. Ask any nurse.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: 6 weeks two late.

The horses are gone, the barn is a smoldering pile of embers, the farmhouse is in ruins...

But yup, now's the the time to close the barn door and check the fire alarms.


... too late.

Learn to preview numbnuts...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The unprecedented steps by the Food and Drug Administration could boost testing capacity at some U.S. labs, but also complicate efforts to assure the accuracy of tests and track who receives them.

We're gonna end up with 500 million Trumptm Testing Kits that the government paid $100 each for that's a q-tip in a plastic bag, aren't we?


With a 2 way triage system

R (Treatment)
D (Rejected)
 
Philly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also a method of passing the buck.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby needs apostrophes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah sure 59 000 people. Add that lie to the pile of lies.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Untested drugs for everyone! What's the worst that could happen?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: Subby needs apostrophes[Fark user image 850x1275]


Do you have a larger version of that?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Alex Jones can open up his little shop again.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The unprecedented steps by the Food and Drug Administration could boost testing capacity at some U.S. labs, but also complicate efforts to assure the accuracy of tests and track who receives them.

We're gonna end up with 500 million Trumptm Testing Kits that the government paid $100 each for that's a q-tip in a plastic bag, aren't we?


bingo
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Trump don't like rules, it's not what sharks dig.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Untested drugs for everyone! What's the worst that could happen?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯


It's not for meds, it's for the test for the virus
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know the ins and outs of the US situation with the virus, but I get the sense the criticism is its unpreparedness by the US government. And then I read stuff like this:

Alibaba's Ma donates coronavirus test kits to US.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-5​1​904379

'Earlier this month he said he would give 500,000 testing kits and one million masks to America.'

Dafuq is that all about? I get that he's sending them to African countries, but the US? When did you guys turn into a 3rd World Shiathole?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: buravirgil: Subby needs apostrophes[Fark user image 850x1275]

Do you have a larger version of that?


Fark only offers the option of posting images at "your mom" size, particularly on the mobile site. You can click over to the "raw HTML" view and edit the pixels by hand, but there isn't anything in the main interface to shrink a picture.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great. What will be worse? All the false positives or the false negatives? I guess the false negatives but it will really suck if you get shoved into quarantine with people who actually have it because of a false positive result.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GungFu: I don't know the ins and outs of the US situation with the virus, but I get the sense the criticism is its unpreparedness by the US government. And then I read stuff like this:

Alibaba's Ma donates coronavirus test kits to US.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51​904379

'Earlier this month he said he would give 500,000 testing kits and one million masks to America.'

Dafuq is that all about? I get that he's sending them to African countries, but the US? When did you guys turn into a 3rd World Shiathole?


Started in 1980
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Untested drugs for everyone! What's the worst that could happen?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯


One special vaccine for all the areas where theres lots of minorities, and the good one for areas where the white folks live

/wouldnt be the first time
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: 6 weeks two late.

The horses are gone, the barn is a smoldering pile of embers, the farmhouse is in ruins...

But yup, now's the the time to close the barn door and check the fire alarms.


And it doesn't farking matter if you are still only testing people who have travelled recently and (some places or) had direct contact with a known positive.

WE AREN'T AHEAD OF IT!

/and we aren't going to be until they start testing for community spread instead of case-to-case
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

machoprogrammer: propasaurus: Untested drugs for everyone! What's the worst that could happen?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It's not for meds, it's for the test for the virus


Thanks 👍🏾
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: foo monkey: buravirgil: Subby needs apostrophes[Fark user image 850x1275]

Do you have a larger version of that?

Fark only offers the option of posting images at "your mom" size, particularly on the mobile site. You can click over to the "raw HTML" view and edit the pixels by hand, but there isn't anything in the main interface to shrink a picture.


I'm fairly certain the default comment interface on main will let you select an image and drag the grips to resize.
 
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
FTA: Alta Charo, an ethicist at the University of Wisconsin at Madison who previously served as a senior FDA adviser, said the benefits of faster testing could be outweighed by inaccurate tests that "give a false sense of security" and allow an infected person to "continue mingling in the community."

Charo further added "coochie coochie!" to the mild bewilderment of all.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just wait until they skip steps to rush the vaccine to market.

Helloooo, flipper babies.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Subby needs apostrophes[Fark user image 850x1275]


I'll let Matthew Perrone at the AP know of your displeasure.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Untested drugs for everyone! What's the worst that could happen?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Government Flu
Youtube Hg2A8U3YDGA
 
DrBrownCow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gaspode: "On Tuesday, members of Trump's coronavirus task force gave the most comprehensive figures on testing yet. They estimated that 59,000 people in the U.S. have been screened for the virus since January"

Screened. as in 'told they should go home and cant have a test' still counts as screened.


Yep.  If there were enough tests then this wouldn't be nearly the problem it is now.  Not even close. During one press conferences they just kept saying the shortage was "due to the way the system is structured".    That's one heck of a euphemism for saying the priorities of the health care delivery, pharmaceutical and testing companies is profit  and not the general health of the population.  If it was, we'd have a system already primed to respond to potential pandemics.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Finally.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: gaspode: "On Tuesday, members of Trump's coronavirus task force gave the most comprehensive figures on testing yet. They estimated that 59,000 people in the U.S. have been screened for the virus since January"

Screened. as in 'told they should go home and cant have a test' still counts as screened.

Yep.  If there were enough tests then this wouldn't be nearly the problem it is now.  Not even close. During one press conferences they just kept saying the shortage was "due to the way the system is structured".    That's one heck of a euphemism for saying the priorities of the health care delivery, pharmaceutical and testing companies is profit  and not the general health of the population.  If it was, we'd have a system already primed to respond to potential pandemics.


It was also a way to shift the blame to the Obama administration. Something they've been trying to do from the beginning.
'Oh it's not our fault! Obama did it!'
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Just wait until they skip steps to rush the vaccine to market.

Helloooo, flipper babies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Ivo Shandor: foo monkey: buravirgil: Subby needs apostrophes[Fark user image 850x1275]

Do you have a larger version of that?

Fark only offers the option of posting images at "your mom" size, particularly on the mobile site. You can click over to the "raw HTML" view and edit the pixels by hand, but there isn't anything in the main interface to shrink a picture.

I'm fairly certain the default comment interface on main will let you select an image and drag the grips to resize.


It doesn't work with every browser, and it's a pain to use even when it does work. The image is larger than the comment box so it can take several iterations of scrolling, grabbing a corner, dragging, and releasing until you get it down to the size you want. It wouldn't take much coding to add "Small/Medium/Large" buttons to the image upload form, but so far the Fark developers have had other priorities.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Just wait until they skip steps to rush the vaccine to market.

Helloooo, flipper babies.


Kid's in the Hall - Flipper Babies
Youtube uB6NmhOy4Io
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are they testing people FOR the virus or testing treatments?

If you cut corners testing treatments, we end up with The Walking Dead, so don't.

...and if you see a zombie with buried up to its neck or incapacitated but still zombie "alive"  FARKING KILL IT!!!

Kill any "walker" you see, any you don't WILL be a problem for someone.

Keep moving, trying to stay in 1 place and have a "normal" life, is stupid.  There is a NEW NORMAL, and you better adjust, quickly.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Just wait until they skip steps to rush the vaccine to market.

Helloooo, flipper babies.


First human tests of an experimental vacine have already begun.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jeezus!  Three companies (Hologic, Roche, and Thermo Fisher) worked night and day to meet the FDA requirements and came out with automated tests which are ramping up right now to do more tests per day than the US has done in the entire pandemic.  And now they just throw out the farking rule book and any state governor's brother-in-law can put out a "test"?  Are you shiatting me?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GungFu: I don't know the ins and outs of the US situation with the virus, but I get the sense the criticism is its unpreparedness by the US government. And then I read stuff like this:

Alibaba's Ma donates coronavirus test kits to US.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51​904379

'Earlier this month he said he would give 500,000 testing kits and one million masks to America.'

Dafuq is that all about? I get that he's sending them to African countries, but the US? When did you guys turn into a 3rd World Shiathole?


Jan 20, 2017.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Jeezus!  Three companies (Hologic, Roche, and Thermo Fisher) worked night and day to meet the FDA requirements and came out with automated tests which are ramping up right now to do more tests per day than the US has done in the entire pandemic.  And now they just throw out the farking rule book and any state governor's brother-in-law can put out a "test"?  Are you shiatting me?


I'll complain after my household gets tested, thanks.  My son in law has all the symptoms.  He can't get tested as of this morning.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: We're gonna end up with 500 million Trumptm Testing Kits that the government paid $100 each for that's a q-tip in a plastic bag, aren't we?


But they have the golden Trump seal of authenticity and quality! Surely they must work.
 
