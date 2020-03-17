 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Even snakes are catching the corona-virus   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elizabeth Warren caught it?
 
006andahalf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it, subby.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i do not get it
 
markhwt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is snekretary okay?
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Elizabeth Warren caught it?


LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Durant Eats Snake with Serge Ibaka | How Hungry Are You?
Youtube dkhq1q81WSk
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Google for a "snekretary panic" pic, but this one popped up and made me LOL.

/Forgot about that one.
 
netweavr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the NBA is just testing everyone? Is that where 3,200 of the tests went?
 
soopey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

netweavr: So the NBA is just testing everyone? Is that where 3,200 of the tests went?


They're rich people. They get priority.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Skid Row is starting to fall apart.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I went to Google for a "snekretary panic" pic, but this one popped up and made me LOL.

/Forgot about that one.


LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: netweavr: So the NBA is just testing everyone? Is that where 3,200 of the tests went?

They're potential super-spreaders. They get priority.


DedumbifiedTFY
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the headline as much as I don't get the corona, I hope.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: netweavr: So the NBA is just testing everyone? Is that where 3,200 of the tests went?

They're rich people. They get priority.


they also can visit a lot of people in 5 days time.
 
Unicorns are jerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was going to be Inslee
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harsh, subby.

He's more of a mercenary.

/not any better
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to God, I thought this was going to be about Ken Stabler.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: They're rich people. They get priority.


It's not so much that they're rich, but that they're EXPENSIVE. Even richer people paid a lot of money for those rich people!

That's why the NBA shut down everything the instant one of 400 people tested positive, but the NCAA had to be dragged kicking and screaming away from holding a bizarre fanless tournament where more than a thousand players would be sweating all over each other. The NCAA gets its players for free.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: i do not get it


Subby here, see Durant signed with a super the a few years ago, leaving his drafted team, so people called him a snake for taking the way route out.

Tore his Achilles achil finals last year, hasn't played since.

And STILL caught corona, somehow.  That's actually nuts.

Anyways it's a long running joke Kevin Durant id a "snake"

Something funnier would have been "world gets first human to snake corona transmission"
 
links136
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: i do not get it


WayneKerr: I don't get the headline as much as I don't get the corona, I hope.


Game of Zones - S4:E1 ''KD's Summer Odyssey'
Youtube t1Jr4Qf_6oE
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
phishrace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

solokumba: i do not get it


Subby is an OKC fan. Hates cupcakes.

devilskware
links136
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Unnecessary hyphen is unnecessary.
 
soopey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LewDux: soopey: netweavr: So the NBA is just testing everyone? Is that where 3,200 of the tests went?

They're potential super-spreaders. They get priority.

DedumbifiedTFY


And your average healthy 25 year old is........?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And on his birthday too (see Entertainment Tab.)
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markhwt: Is snekretary okay?


Was my first thought.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Black Mamba won't get it
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
BigNumber12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Super Chronic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

links136: Subby here, see Durant signed with a super the a few years ago, leaving his drafted team, so people called him a snake for taking the way route out.


His drafted team was the Seattle Sonics and anyone who suggests there's something dishonorable about his leaving OKC, without a gigantic sense of irony, can go fark himself right up the asshole. Hard. With a hot fire poker.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phishrace: solokumba: i do not get it

Subby is an OKC fan. Hates cupcakes.

Yup. The irony being that it was OKC that Durant bailed from.

Karma's a stone cold biatch.

/Not a Sonics fan
//is a Warriors fan
///Three like Steph back in the zone
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Another celebrity getting a test when regular folks can't.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: links136: Subby here, see Durant signed with a super the a few years ago, leaving his drafted team, so people called him a snake for taking the way route out.

His drafted team was the Seattle Sonics and anyone who suggests there's something dishonorable about his leaving OKC, without a gigantic sense of irony, can go fark himself right up the asshole. Hard. With a hot fire poker.


Nickname potentially checks out
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Another potential super-spreader getting a test when regular folks can't.


DedumbifiedTFY
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: Super Chronic: links136: Subby here, see Durant signed with a super the a few years ago, leaving his drafted team, so people called him a snake for taking the way route out.

His drafted team was the Seattle Sonics and anyone who suggests there's something dishonorable about his leaving OKC, without a gigantic sense of irony, can go fark himself right up the asshole. Hard. With a hot fire poker.

Nickname potentially checks out


Absolutely. They were the inspiration for my name. A few friends and I called them the "Chronics" when they underachieved, which they did a good amount of in the late 90s.

I don't completely deny that other meaning that most people infer.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

browneye: I swear to God, I thought this was going to be about Ken Stabler.


That would be a worthy news story to read, course I would be one of the folks screaming to high heaven why they wasted a test on him.
 
ongbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

soopey: netweavr: So the NBA is just testing everyone? Is that where 3,200 of the tests went?

They're rich people. They get priority.


Not quite. There are several companies making testing kits. Our federal government declined the test kits from the WHO and all of the other companies to instead have the CDC contract another company to make test exclusively for the U.S. Now the NBA, instead of waiting for the federal government to get their heads out of their asses and get test kits, went to one oh those other companies and bought their own and tested the players and employees. They aren't the only company to do this. Google and Microsoft have done the same
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought this was gonna be about a snake-handling church getting it
 
links136
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: links136: Subby here, see Durant signed with a super the a few years ago, leaving his drafted team, so people called him a snake for taking the way route out.

His drafted team was the Seattle Sonics and anyone who suggests there's something dishonorable about his leaving OKC, without a gigantic sense of irony, can go fark himself right up the asshole. Hard. With a hot fire poker.


Its that he left for A 72 WIN TEAM.  GET THAT THROUGH YOUR THICK SKULL.

BECAUSE OF A 20 MILLION JUMP IN THE CAP THAT YEAR

go fark yourself
 
Gonz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Black Mamba won't get it


Too damn soon.

(+1 Funny)
 
