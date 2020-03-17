 Skip to content
(CNN)   Now that everyone's working from home, let's see some photos of those creative home office setups. Pants optional. Link goes to some great ones   (cnn.com) divider line
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily my home office is my comfy armchair with a lap desk or my bed. Advantage of being a software developer, though I do miss having a couple of monitors to work with.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it very tough to visit each stripper at their homes, but the cops haven't stopped me yet.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: [Fark user image 615x409]


Grandma?
 
Mock26
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I miss my former home office assistants.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My home office.  The only change is since my husband is working from home, he has possession of the computer desk and I'm on the ugly work table.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Since "retiring" a few weeks ago I just sew blankets for charity causes and teach part time online for a local community college. I sew and drink until my seam lines go wonky, then I Fark off for a while. Something I do in my garage after pulling my wife's car outside. This slowdown means storing donations until the crisis passes or donatees accept things again.
My advice is do something for others to enrich your souls, skip the news if you can, and make sure to vote this fall (if we're still allowed to)! 2,000 pieces in the last five years for Children's, Ronald McDonald House, and the school momma teaches at (750 scarves - every kid and staffer got a fleece scarf for the holidays last fall).


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: [Fark user image 850x478]

My home office.  The only change is since my husband is working from home, he has possession of the computer desk and I'm on the ugly work table.


You got the better table.  You make a necklace on a computer desk.  That's just silly.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I couldn't think of anything worse than doing serious work on a laptop keyboard and screen only.

Pair of 32" 4K displays at 100% scaling and a mechanical desktop keyboard for my work environment. Gives me 8 effective 16" 1080p displays, one of which is quartered, the other full screen for my focus item.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I couldn't think of anything worse than doing serious work on a laptop keyboard and screen only.

Pair of 32" 4K displays at 100% scaling and a mechanical desktop keyboard for my work environment. Gives me 8 effective 16" 1080p displays, one of which is quartered, the other full screen for my focus item.


But can it run Crysis?
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This would be great:

Fark user imageView Full Size



If this weren't the view in the other direction:

Fark user imageView Full Size



I had to stand on the elliptical to get that first photo.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Auntie Cheesus: [Fark user image 850x478]

My home office.  The only change is since my husband is working from home, he has possession of the computer desk and I'm on the ugly work table.

You got the better table.  You make a necklace on a computer desk.  That's just silly.


Not to mention he and I get to work side by side again, much like we did 14 years ago when we shared a cubicle in the IT department at AT&T.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xrayspx: This would be great:

[Fark user image 850x637]


If this weren't the view in the other direction:

[Fark user image 850x637]


I had to stand on the elliptical to get that first photo.


You're not fooling us with the retro Pez pin-up art.  We see those Little Ponies.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: xrayspx: This would be great:

[Fark user image 850x637]


If this weren't the view in the other direction:

[Fark user image 850x637]


I had to stand on the elliptical to get that first photo.

You're not fooling us with the retro Pez pin-up art.  We see those Little Ponies.


And the TARDIS.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This was my son's bedroom, but he took over the guest room so he wouldn't have to share a bathroom with his brother. I'd be fine if I never had to commute again.

I let my kids choose their bedroom colors about 10 years ago. The other one chose orange and purple.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: foo monkey: Auntie Cheesus: [Fark user image 850x478]

My home office.  The only change is since my husband is working from home, he has possession of the computer desk and I'm on the ugly work table.

You got the better table.  You make a necklace on a computer desk.  That's just silly.

Not to mention he and I get to work side by side again, much like we did 14 years ago when we shared a cubicle in the IT department at AT&T.


Aw, that's so sweet!  My wife was the QA engineer for my first software job out of college.  We've been married for 20 years, have two wonderful children, and are getting divorced in a few months.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Headline is absurd.

Pants are FORBIDDEN.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
as a farker with kids, the conversion of the dining room table into home office was immediately taken over by them.

kids natural state is underfoot
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Aw, that's so sweet!  My wife was the QA engineer for my first software job out of college.  We've been married for 20 years, have two wonderful children, and are getting divorced in a few months


That's a shame about the divorce.

My husband and I tell folks that I'm his first wife and he's my last husband.  He married late (age 50) and I'm too old for the dating scene,
 
Salem Witch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kaley curled up under my desk this morning and proceeded to fart.

My old oak desk with the solid oak sides and back.

🤢

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Had to move the guitars, and the cat tree. My work set up is right next to my home rig.
It's a quick swivel between machines. I can't promise I won't be playing BL3 tomorrow
during the bi-weekly meetings.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
usually my desk isn't this clean...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Xenolith0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Before this current-crazy, I worked from home frequently, most days I walk about 8 miles a day. Locked into my house for 30 days, no problemo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: foo monkey: Aw, that's so sweet!  My wife was the QA engineer for my first software job out of college.  We've been married for 20 years, have two wonderful children, and are getting divorced in a few months

That's a shame about the divorce.

My husband and I tell folks that I'm his first wife and he's my last husband.  He married late (age 50) and I'm too old for the dating scene,


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: usually my desk isn't this clean...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


never not funny.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: usually my desk isn't this clean...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We moved because of my wife's new job.  The former living room of the house is our office.  One wall is mostly glass, there's a gas Franklin stove next to her desk, two of the walls are lined with bookshelves, the fourth wall has shelves full of plants.  My ancient walnut desk is wedged in between her desk and some of the bookshelves.  Soon, we will have a dragon kite fighting a biplane hanging from the cathedral ceiling.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Auntie Cheesus: foo monkey: Aw, that's so sweet!  My wife was the QA engineer for my first software job out of college.  We've been married for 20 years, have two wonderful children, and are getting divorced in a few months

That's a shame about the divorce.

My husband and I tell folks that I'm his first wife and he's my last husband.  He married late (age 50) and I'm too old for the dating scene,

[media.giphy.com image 480x312] [View Full Size image _x_]


Funny enough, that was the first words he said to me when we met.  I'd been on the job for about a week, and the manager assigned me a pair of trainees.  One was a guy I worked with when I was at Mary Kay, who greeted me with "Hey, been a long time since I've seen you" and the other guy opened with "How you doin'".  The other guy became my husband in 2013.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: foo monkey: Auntie Cheesus: foo monkey: Aw, that's so sweet!  My wife was the QA engineer for my first software job out of college.  We've been married for 20 years, have two wonderful children, and are getting divorced in a few months

That's a shame about the divorce.

My husband and I tell folks that I'm his first wife and he's my last husband.  He married late (age 50) and I'm too old for the dating scene,

[media.giphy.com image 480x312] [View Full Size image _x_]

Funny enough, that was the first words he said to me when we met.  I'd been on the job for about a week, and the manager assigned me a pair of trainees.  One was a guy I worked with when I was at Mary Kay, who greeted me with "Hey, been a long time since I've seen you" and the other guy opened with "How you doin'".  The other guy became my husband in 2013.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No working, but I have a desk kitty.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: dyhchong: I couldn't think of anything worse than doing serious work on a laptop keyboard and screen only.

Pair of 32" 4K displays at 100% scaling and a mechanical desktop keyboard for my work environment. Gives me 8 effective 16" 1080p displays, one of which is quartered, the other full screen for my focus item.

But can it run Crysis?


As well as any other monitor and keyboard combination.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I couldn't think of anything worse than doing serious work on a laptop keyboard and screen only.

Pair of 32" 4K displays at 100% scaling and a mechanical desktop keyboard for my work environment. Gives me 8 effective 16" 1080p displays, one of which is quartered, the other full screen for my porn.


( ° ʖ °)
 
dyhchong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: dyhchong: I couldn't think of anything worse than doing serious work on a laptop keyboard and screen only.

Pair of 32" 4K displays at 100% scaling and a mechanical desktop keyboard for my work environment. Gives me 8 effective 16" 1080p displays, one of which is quartered, the other full screen for my porn.

( ° ʖ °)


Don't be ridiculous, that's what third output attached to the 65" TV in front of the bed is for.
 
balial
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My wife's in the radio biz, so we had to get creative with the sound proofing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wish I could post a great username-relevant pic, but alas.

Anybody wanna pay me to sail, so I can post a great username-relevant pic? ; )
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SFSailor: Wish I could post a great username-relevant pic, but alas.

Anybody wanna pay me to sail, so I can post a great username-relevant pic? ; )

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dyhchong: SFSailor: Wish I could post a great username-relevant pic, but alas.

Anybody wanna pay me to sail, so I can post a great username-relevant pic? ; )
[Fark user image image 620x387]


L.
O.
L.

Better than I could come up with even if I had to right now!
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
been working from home for 5 years my current set up.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

balial: My wife's in the radio biz, so we had to get creative with the sound proofing...

[Fark user image 850x637]


Jesus Christ, what the fark is wrong with your wife??? You should get that checked out!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're talking about sending all us gubmint machinists home so this is where I'll spend the foreseeable future. Same thing but as of yet I haven't been able to figure out how to load programs onto these old bastards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
marklar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

balial: My wife's in the radio biz, so we had to get creative with the sound proofing...

[Fark user image 850x637]


I mean, I've heard of a face-for-radio, but I always thought that was just a euphemism for someone being ugly...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

balial: My wife's in the radio biz, so we had to get creative with the sound proofing...

[Fark user image 850x637]


Wow, I just spent 10 minutes google-stalking your wife.  My apologies.  The edibles have kicked in.


if you're going to block out her face, block out the name of the radio station and her hands.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some years ago my employer decided to experiment with letting people work from home on a somewhat regular basis but to be approved you had to submit a picture of your work area.

It seemed kind of a weird requirement to me.  What would make a work area unacceptable?  Did they think people wouldn't hide their bongs and minimize the Pornhub windows on their monitors?

HR told me they could understand the bong and the porn, but they drew (unintended pun) the line at Fark.  Then the CEO walked through our department one day and said "Where the hell is everybody?" and it all ended.  I don't work there anymore, thank gawd.
 
nanim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
foter.comView Full Size

/ not really - but I can dream, can't I ?...
 
alizeran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Day 3:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm a field service tech.
My office is my van.
We have no central office, all of our days start when we walk out of our house and get in our van.
No working from home for me.
 
