 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   While fire kills viruses, fire extinguishers do not. Man mistakes ABC for Purell dispenser   (twitter.com) divider line
9
    More: Silly, shot  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fw: FW: FW: Re: Fw: take me off this list FW: Re: Fw: 🤣
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know what is going on in the video but I can strongly conclude it has nothing to do with the Tweet.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This looked more like a dipshiat playing with it to me.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The CO2 ones probably would work.
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is that Gene Gene The Dancing Machine?

Been a long time since The Gong Show and we've all aged...
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A person more more involved in their phone conversation does something stupid. Pakistan must be a horrible place.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trik: Is that Gene Gene The Dancing Machine?

Been a long time since The Gong Show and we've all aged...


I hope not! He's been dead at least ten years.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.