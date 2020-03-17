 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   TFarker Cyclometh is an audiobook narrator, and to help keep you all entertained during the COVID-19 quarantine, he's reading short stories on a live stream, starting at 6PM Pacific   (twitch.tv) divider line
28
    More: Live  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 5:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight's repast:

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

The Repairer of Reputations from the collection The King in Yellow by Robert W. Chambers
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we make requests?

The Story of the Little Mole Who Went in Search of Whodunit

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Roman Fyseek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: Tonight's repast:

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

The Repairer of Reputations from the collection The King in Yellow by Robert W. Chambers


How many times do you have to read a book before you can effectively narrate it? Do you change voices for characters? I'm always impressed when the narrators can keep an accent consistent from beginning to end of a long-assed story.
 
MethySophocles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. I've been told I should do voice work.
What is it about meth?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent, thanks!
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Can we make requests?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Roman Fyseek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MethySophocles: Weird. I've been told I should do voice work.
What is it about meth?


It's about a Time Machine.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Roman Fyseek: Cyclometh: Tonight's repast:

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

The Repairer of Reputations from the collection The King in Yellow by Robert W. Chambers

How many times do you have to read a book before you can effectively narrate it? Do you change voices for characters? I'm always impressed when the narrators can keep an accent consistent from beginning to end of a long-assed story.


Hopefully he does a better job than the narrator of David Weber's first Safehold book, who couldn't pronounce "Nimue", the first name of the principal protagonist.

/was first attempt at listening to an audio book
//details like that being wrong makes it very hard to bother with the format
 
MethySophocles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Roman Fyseek: MethySophocles: Weird. I've been told I should do voice work.
What is it about meth?

It's about a Time Machine.


Effin Takeshi Kovacs.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Can we make requests?

The Story of the Little Mole Who Went in Search of Whodunit

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x392]


I can currently only perform works in the public domain. If it's on Gutenberg, I'll definitely consider it.

Some publishers are allowing educators and booksellers to perform their works during this mess. But that doesn't extend to me, so I've requested permission from a couple of publishers.

If this is successful, then I'll probably make it a regular thing.
 
Roman Fyseek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Roman Fyseek: Cyclometh: Tonight's repast:

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

The Repairer of Reputations from the collection The King in Yellow by Robert W. Chambers

How many times do you have to read a book before you can effectively narrate it? Do you change voices for characters? I'm always impressed when the narrators can keep an accent consistent from beginning to end of a long-assed story.

Hopefully he does a better job than the narrator of David Weber's first Safehold book, who couldn't pronounce "Nimue", the first name of the principal protagonist.

/was first attempt at listening to an audio book
//details like that being wrong makes it very hard to bother with the format


I bought a Lovecraft collection on audiobook.

Man, you can NOT listen to that shiat in traffic. Dude drops an N-bomb every 15 seconds.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Roman Fyseek: TWX: Roman Fyseek: Cyclometh: Tonight's repast:

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

The Repairer of Reputations from the collection The King in Yellow by Robert W. Chambers

How many times do you have to read a book before you can effectively narrate it? Do you change voices for characters? I'm always impressed when the narrators can keep an accent consistent from beginning to end of a long-assed story.

Hopefully he does a better job than the narrator of David Weber's first Safehold book, who couldn't pronounce "Nimue", the first name of the principal protagonist.

/was first attempt at listening to an audio book
//details like that being wrong makes it very hard to bother with the format

I bought a Lovecraft collection on audiobook.

Man, you can NOT listen to that shiat in traffic. Dude drops an N-bomb every 15 seconds.


Just pretend it's gansta-rap.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: TWX: Can we make requests?

The Story of the Little Mole Who Went in Search of Whodunit

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x392]

I can currently only perform works in the public domain. If it's on Gutenberg, I'll definitely consider it.

Some publishers are allowing educators and booksellers to perform their works during this mess. But that doesn't extend to me, so I've requested permission from a couple of publishers.

If this is successful, then I'll probably make it a regular thing.


If there's a modern version of Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, how about, "The Miler's Tale," as an audiobook?
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Cyclometh: TWX: Can we make requests?

The Story of the Little Mole Who Went in Search of Whodunit

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x392]

I can currently only perform works in the public domain. If it's on Gutenberg, I'll definitely consider it.

Some publishers are allowing educators and booksellers to perform their works during this mess. But that doesn't extend to me, so I've requested permission from a couple of publishers.

If this is successful, then I'll probably make it a regular thing.

If there's a modern version of Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, how about, "The Miler's Tale," as an audiobook?


If it's public domain, I'd look at it, certainly. I'm not familiar with the story, but if it's a modern edition, then any translation would generally be copyrighted. :( If it's an older translation, it might be public domain.

Chaucer untranslated would probably be a bit heavy. I can sort of read it, but speaking Middle English? Not so much, heh.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter-Would you please be so kind as to use the LIVE tag in the future so that your threads will be spotted easier by the admins?


Thanks!
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Submitter-Would you please be so kind as to use the LIVE tag in the future so that your threads will be spotted easier by the admins?


Thanks!


Yes, of course. I've been a professional lurker for quite a while now, so I wasn't sure about when to use the LIVE tag. If you're an admin, feel free to change it if you think it's appropriate.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Roman Fyseek: Cyclometh: Tonight's repast:

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

The Repairer of Reputations from the collection The King in Yellow by Robert W. Chambers

How many times do you have to read a book before you can effectively narrate it? Do you change voices for characters? I'm always impressed when the narrators can keep an accent consistent from beginning to end of a long-assed story.


I pre-read a book once, take notes and so on. It's a skill that you can learn, and I've gotten better at it over the years.

Yes, I do change voices, but only to sort of "sketch" the person. It's usually enough to hint at the person's voice than overdo it, which can be distracting. Everyone does it differently, of course.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MethySophocles: Weird. I've been told I should do voice work.
What is it about meth?


Heh, nice. My username's origin is much more prosaic. I needed a handle for some service (I think AOL? this was a long time ago) and there was a tube of lib balm on the desk. One of the ingredients was cyclomethicone, which was too long, so I shortened it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nice, Cyc!  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: Bathia_Mapes: Submitter-Would you please be so kind as to use the LIVE tag in the future so that your threads will be spotted easier by the admins?


Thanks!

Yes, of course. I've been a professional lurker for quite a while now, so I wasn't sure about when to use the LIVE tag. If you're an admin, feel free to change it if you think it's appropriate.


Thank you :)


Changed the tag when I greenlit your thread.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: TWX: Cyclometh: TWX: Can we make requests?

The Story of the Little Mole Who Went in Search of Whodunit

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 500x392]

I can currently only perform works in the public domain. If it's on Gutenberg, I'll definitely consider it.

Some publishers are allowing educators and booksellers to perform their works during this mess. But that doesn't extend to me, so I've requested permission from a couple of publishers.

If this is successful, then I'll probably make it a regular thing.

If there's a modern version of Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, how about, "The Miler's Tale," as an audiobook?

If it's public domain, I'd look at it, certainly. I'm not familiar with the story, but if it's a modern edition, then any translation would generally be copyrighted. :( If it's an older translation, it might be public domain.

Chaucer untranslated would probably be a bit heavy. I can sort of read it, but speaking Middle English? Not so much, heh.


I'd like to request some dirty limericks.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the greatest thing ever, what a gift to the world!  Fark is the best place on earth.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Cool!
 
GungFu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Read this thread in all the different voices and tones you can muster. You'll need to do a Scottish one for me, ya farkin' radge.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GungFu: Read this thread in all the different voices and tones you can muster. You'll need to do a Scottish one for me, ya farkin' radge.


Can I be a Sassy southern black lady?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Went to profile, saw no feed.  Poop.  I will gladly catch it tomorrow.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Went to profile, saw no feed.  Poop.  I will gladly catch it tomorrow.


It starts at six pm tonight, so not for 2.5 more hours.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Tonight's repast:

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

The Repairer of Reputations from the collection The King in Yellow by Robert W. Chambers


You're good people.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.