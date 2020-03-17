 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMATA)   Washington DC Metro system raises shields, reduces service to support essential trips only   (wmata.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Public transport, Metro's Pandemic Task Force today, Metro ridership, major service reductions, Metro Task Force, Public safety, Bus, emergency responders  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a bad idea. Fewer trains increase passenger density. Might be better to shut it all down or leave it alone. Don't mix the two.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does going into the city to get weed count as essential?
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody here with an office job is working from home so there just isn't much demand.I feel really bad for the restaurant and bar workers who are getting farked by this. The food truck folks especially are operating on thin margins, so this is going to kill them off.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


People Mover  prior to Coronavirus.

Fark user imageView Full Size



People Mover after Coronavirus.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive by the Shady Grove station on my way to work and it is damn near empty anyways
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go. You encouraged the creation of a society that is totally dependent upon public transportation to get anywhere - doctors, groceries, friends and family. Now they've lost access to all of these.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that different from normal?

\any trains catch fire this week?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: Way to go. You encouraged the creation of a society that is totally dependent upon public transportation to get anywhere - doctors, groceries, friends and family. Now they've lost access to all of these.


Well if we all lived in arcologies in walkable cities we could all be infected now
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: Way to go. You encouraged the creation of a society that is totally dependent upon public transportation to get anywhere - doctors, groceries, friends and family. Now they've lost access to all of these.


Well cars aren't much better
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: Way to go. You encouraged the creation of a society that is totally dependent upon public transportation to get anywhere - doctors, groceries, friends and family. Now they've lost access to all of these.


Sounds like a change is in order.

Do you suggest that DC go the way of traffic hellscape similar to Los Angeles, or are you more for keeping all the trains and buses running at full tilt to help spread our 21st century plague?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Do you suggest that DC go the way of traffic hellscape similar to Los Angeles


It already is there.

In 1865, it took 4 years to get from DC to Richmond. That is still true today.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Does going into the city to get weed count as essential?


yes. top priority
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Destructor: Seems like a bad idea. Fewer trains increase passenger density. Might be better to shut it all down or leave it alone. Don't mix the two.


It seems like nobody's riding right now.  I live next to a park-and-ride Metro station and the garage, which is usually pretty full, is completely empty.  Like, fewer than 15 cars empty.  In and out foot traffic at the station is even less than "early holiday morning" level.

EVERYONE is working from home that can.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: foo monkey: Does going into the city to get weed count as essential?

yes. top priority


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And finish the damned Silver Line!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.