(Wired)   Italy is fast becoming the worst case scenario for coronavirus because of old people. That is unless the US throws Florida into the card game of death   (wired.com) divider line
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italian residents hug Chinese people to encourage them in coronavirus fight
Youtube mNMdg4morQs
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Have at it, Florida
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We ignore old people so it'll be ok.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cant wait to see what it does to all the obese people.

I bet the death rate is higher than the old people.

Murica #1
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many old people. Not all old people

Soccer coach Francisco Garcia dies from coronavirus at age 21

Fark user image
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have faith that Florida is waaaayyyy more farked up than Italy
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it kills within the appropriate age zone and voter profile, what's the problem again?  It might start killing throughout other demographics?  That would be tragic.
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Insightful: Many old people. Not all old people


The man was battling leukemia, falling also within the high risk group along with old people.
 
Desert Sledder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Social Security is solvent again?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would we keep it out?
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it would be nice to see Florida become a reliably blue state... But, no. Not like this.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the Mediterranean Diet was the answer to all ills.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got a lot more people pulling out of the RV park tomorrow morning. Been watching them pack up all day. Folks that were planning on staying another month. They got pissed b/c they shut down the common areas, bars and restaurants closed, they bored. "I might as well go home then!'  Well, bye...
 
limerickey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna be good when all those Trumpengeezers in The Villages start spreading this around amongst them.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I have faith that Florida is waaaayyyy more farked up than Italy


66.media.tumblr.com
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Cant wait to see what it does to all the obese people.

I bet the death rate is higher than the old people.

Murica #1


The asthmatics and smokers are no doubt at a higher risk. As for the obese... They're probably better equipped to survive this than anybody who is underweight or anorexic.


/Fat-bottomed girls make the rockin' world go 'round.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Riche: lolmao500: Cant wait to see what it does to all the obese people.

I bet the death rate is higher than the old people.

Murica #1

The asthmatics and smokers are no doubt at a higher risk. As for the obese... They're probably better equipped to survive this than anybody who is underweight or anorexic.


/Fat-bottomed girls make the rockin' world go 'round.


Have you ever tried to log roll an overweight person to wipe to do peri care?

I think not.

Have some pity for the care takers.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
F*ck them. They did it to themselves in November 2016.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
America's shriveled nutsack will suffer more than other states, I believe.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Mr.Insightful: Many old people. Not all old people

The man was battling leukemia, falling also within the high risk group along with old people.


Not exactly battling it. He found out about the leukemia when he went to the hospital for the corona.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Floridiot here. It's on my mind that everytime I have to interact with someone now, there's a small chance that that interaction could lead to someone's death. It's been freaking me out a bit. I had to meet a guy at a jobsite today. Tomorrow I need to go to some nice old couple's house and meet the contractor there, while they're living there, having tea and reading the newspaper. It's unnerving and I don't like it at all.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Many old people. Not all old people

Soccer coach Francisco Garcia dies from coronavirus at age 21

Fark user image image 618x410


Mortality rate in 18-39 y/os is 10x that of the flu. Definitely no Picnic
 
tpmchris
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"and its young mingle more often with elderly loved ones."

Fark user image
 
fark account name
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I have faith that Florida is waaaayyyy more farked up than Italy


I'm guessing you haven't been to Italy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
US "new" cases last 5 days

13th: 550
14th: 696
15th: 737
16th: 983
17th: 1645

Umm. That was 1513 less than an hour ago.

Last week was probably the last normal week you're going to see for quite a while.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Mr.Insightful: Many old people. Not all old people

The man was battling leukemia, falling also within the high risk group along with old people.


He didn't know he had leukemia. The disease revealed that fact.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: US "new" cases last 5 days

13th: 550
14th: 696
15th: 737
16th: 983
17th: 1645

Umm. That was 1513 less than an hour ago.

Last week was probably the last normal week you're going to see for quite a while.


And they haven't even started really broad-based testing yet. I think we're gonna find a lot more virus in a lot more places once they really start looking for it.
 
