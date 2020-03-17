 Skip to content
(Boston Herald)   Throw the 2020 census on the pile of crap that the Coronavirus has put on hold   (bostonherald.com)
    United States Census, U.S. Census Bureau, United States Census Bureau, college students, census takers, Census Bureau, Population, Homelessness  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is great news, for the GOP.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This fark thread just reminded me to do it ONLINE, which I just finished. It took me a couple of minutes.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did mine online last week when the letter came
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: This fark thread just reminded me to do it ONLINE, which I just finished. It took me a couple of minutes.


My initial mailer didn't have an offline option. Just two letter sheets of paper, one with instructions and code to get online, and the other with basic instructions in a million different languages.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: did mine online last week when the letter came


I did mine online this week when the SECOND letter came.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: did mine online last week when the letter came


I got a letter on Friday to fill out the census online, which I did. I then got a letter on Monday asking me to fill out the census online.

/Wish I was kidding
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA....because paywalled.

Also, maybe, MAYBE we can move away from this model, at least for Covid-19 articles. You can pay as much as you want for clickbait, but this shiat matters.

I would rather news sites look like a Geocities page than have to be blocked from life/career saving information

techcrunch.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: Dead for Tax Reasons: did mine online last week when the letter came

I did mine online this week when the SECOND letter came.


yeah i got a second letter yesterday too
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still think the government should base the stimulus on completing the census.  For every household that completes the census, each adult member gets $1000 and each child $250.  Same amounts for homeless.  I bet you would get a more complete count.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: This fark thread just reminded me to do it ONLINE,



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Do will still have to file taxes April 17th?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

runwiz: I still think the government should base the stimulus on completing the census.  For every household that completes the census, each adult member gets $1000 and each child $250.  Same amounts for homeless.  I bet you would get an inflated count.


Ftfy
 
COMALite J
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Called it over three hours ago.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
probably best to wait until the corona population correction occurs anyways.

and as for taxes, this from ktla:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I suppose the rurals with no interwebs can't get online? WTF are we supposed to bother with them? Are we into socialism now?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think it makes sense to hold off on the census.  The population may be very different in half a year.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I think it makes sense to hold off on the census.  The population may be very different in half a year.


it only asked if you'd be living (at your current location) on april 1st.  most people will make it at least that long
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Quigley_Wyatt: Dead for Tax Reasons: did mine online last week when the letter came

I did mine online this week when the SECOND letter came.

yeah i got a second letter yesterday too


Whilst I commend all of you... it's not you and me we need to count.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do  you have to be alive the entire year to count?   Asking for everyone.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got two 'Census' letters. Both are from Indiana. That's Mike Pence's state.

Where he let an HIV epidemic get out of hand because it was 'Gods plan'.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We don't have the Census letter yet ... unless it was tucked into one of those Republican "survey" letters that are just fundraisers.
 
albert71292 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: did mine online last week when the letter came


Same here.
 
