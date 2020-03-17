 Skip to content
Do you have the coronavirus? Answer this short form Y/N. No? Welcome to the United States
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testing 1-2-3.  Is this thing on?

/taps microphone
//coughs into hand
///taps microphone again
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll bet they count as "screened" for Covid-19.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Same shiat happening in Canada. They announce that they're doing these advanced screening and everyone at the airport is shrugging their shoulders going "nobody told us to change anything."
 
Victoly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The answer you're looking for is "No" ?

/ Then "No"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
@NBCNews: FAA says tower at Chicago's Midway Airport is closed after 'several' air traffic controllers test positive for COVID-19.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
10 out of 10, believe me.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Same shiat happening in Canada. They announce that they're doing these advanced screening and everyone at the airport is shrugging their shoulders going "nobody told us to change anything."


Until very recently our system was to ask travellers (more or less), "Have you been to Wuhan, Iran or Italy [well after the virus had spread much farther afield]? No? Welcome to Canada!...oh wait, you have? Stay indoors for two weeks. Get well soon!"

On a touchscreen no less (installed long before anybody thought of this, to be fair).
 
KIA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Friends of friends just got back from Spain.  No screening.  Told to self-quarantine for 2 weeks.  No supervision.

Can you imagine all of the college students being retrieved from Europe right now?  Welcome back.  Please stay away from all other people for two weeks.

/ Farked
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is going to be the new terrorism/asymmetrical warfare. Sending people exposed to a contagion (not necessarily Covid-19) through airports and into densely populated cities.
 
