Grocery store gives seniors an hour to shop without those pesky kids around, pizza chain will deliver free pizzas to seniors.
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best of Burgess Meredith from Grumpy Old Men 1 & 2
Youtube OrnrSPCfoHw


NOT subby.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young delivery drivers are going to facilitate a massive transfer of wealth from the the well to do.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Lordy, the pearl clutching by the younger set around here because they want to close the grocery stores for the elderly for an hour in the morning.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm down for the free delivery as long as the courier stays off my dang lawn.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Oh, Lordy, the pearl clutching by the younger set around here because they want to close the grocery stores for the elderly for an hour in the morning.


DON'T GO - It's a trap!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Oh, Lordy, the pearl clutching by the younger set around here because they want to close the grocery stores for the elderly for an hour in the morning.


I mean, it's not really going to hurt anything, but they are still going to be rung up at the counter by a teenager (most likely).
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only an hour? That will barley one or two through the checkout lane as they write checks or dig through their giant bags looking for their change purse to get exact change.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insisting that Rock isn't washed up?
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: [YouTube video: Best of Burgess Meredith from Grumpy Old Men 1 & 2]

NOT subby.


Exactly where I was going.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you too young to remember, Burgess Meredith was a Hollywood actor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenatra
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Probably an unpopular opinion but ...

A special hour with best dibs on stocked products. I didn't become an adult to have to sit out for adult swim.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Oh, Lordy, the pearl clutching by the younger set around here because they want to close the grocery stores for the elderly for an hour in the morning.


I support the hell out of it, and I'm only forty. I know some mom&pop stores (like the small neighborhood one at the end of my street) who will refuse to sell more than one 4-pack of toilet paper to unfamiliar people (non-neighborhood regulars who would've passed a KenJo, Pilot, or a Weigels on the way.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seniors were facing empty shelves left behind by douchebags hoping to cash in on this virus (like that BC couple who claimed to make 100k selling Lysol wipes...)

So I applaud this move.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So gun owners think they are being smart posting memes like this to prove some sort of point.

scontent-bos3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size

scontent-bos3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size

Seems the only argument they are making is a great argument against having gun owners because they are right, they aren't the good guys. They'll be armed thugs and are looking forward to the opportunity.

/surprise level: 0
 
Blahbbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hangin' out in the produce aisle, takin' the skin boat to Tuna Town.
 
