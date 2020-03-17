 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Age (Melbourne))   1) Burial or cremation? 2) Open casket or closed? 3) Twitch or YouTube Live?   (theage.com.au) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Funeral, Burial, Funeral home, Death, Death customs, Funeral directors, Funeral director Kelly Scott, Undertaking  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2020 at 10:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could save time with a mass Viking funeral and set those infected cruise ships on fire.
 
the_celt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funeral pyre.

YouTube
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm donating my body to science fiction.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Diffie - Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die) [Official Video]
Youtube vMiEFyTuuh8
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually a donor with the Institute for Plastination (think Body Worlds exhibits), but after reading this book, I want to donate to a med school. That wasn't his aim, but it changed my mind

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Heyyy, it's your boy DeathlessStryder69, aka The FunkyFuneralDirector with another service here for my Mortuary Crew! Before we begin, however, I'd like to remind you to smash that like button and click subscribe before ringing that bell. Also I have a Patreon for more Funky Funeral Services so consider joining the Mortuary Crew!"
 
rolladuck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1) Alkaline hydrolysis
2) Closed casket
3) Twitch with a raid from Mitchflowerpower and Speedgaming
 
basho
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chicken-fried.

Usenet.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tribune.com.pkView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Taxidermy is just another term for never having to say goodbye.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
3) PornHub
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My will states that I am to be cremated, poured into moving body of water (ocean or river) and what is left of a bottle of rum is to be poured in after me.

/ figure somebody will have a good time with the rum first...
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Take any viable fluids and tissues, leave the rest for study with an earmark for Neurofibromatosis research as my nervous system tumors and minor bone deformities would make me a unique specimen for comparative purposes. Then burn whatever is left.
 
eadwacer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Boxers or briefs?
 
1olman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
WTF about job security though?!!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.