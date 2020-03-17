 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Here's everything you should have bought when you could still buy things. Better luck in your next life
47
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To make bell peppers more shelf-stable she recommends cutting them up and pickling them in a jar

But I don't want them pickled. If I wanted that I'd just buy pickles.
 
payattention
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thank you for those kind words, I can only hope the next go around will be somewhat more... livable?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark you...I like baked beans.  And cannibalism will cover the rest.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You can survive on sweet potatoes, onions, tuna, rice, some multivitamins, and a very small source of fat.

/enjoy being thin.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thefreshtoast.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My grocery store was completely out of Dr. Pepper today.


WHAT IS THIS SOVIET RUSSIA?

We're living in a society here!
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My vacuum sealer is earning its keep these days.  There's still plenty of fresh veggies and adequate amounts of fresh meat where I live.  Bought nine pounds of ground beef this week along with a bunch of veggies and made several beef dishes or sauces in bulk, froze them into bricks, and vacuum sealed them, plus whatever leftover veggies I had.

Looks like I'll be baking my own bread for a good while, too.  Not a single loaf on the shelves in this city.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll just live on bread and water and spend my money on the awesome buy opportunities in the stock market right now.
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I didn't stock up on stuff to eat.

I stocked up on stuff to make stuff to eat.

/also legal weed
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did not mention alcohol. (White wine as a "flavor" doesn't count.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know poor people make their groceries last a month every month
 
skinink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FOOD. You need food in your pantry. Jeebus, even I can cook rice, and I can't cook for shiat. Okay, maybe moo-shu. But just buy canned foods: tuna, sardines, beans, veggies, etc. Or even Chef-Boyardee, if you are really hopeless in the kitchen. While going though my kitchen, I found instant ramen noodles. Just buy a whole bunch of processed canned stuff, and you're good to go. You need to eat and live/survive, not act like you're at a five star eatery.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd put up a picture of my pantry, but i know you assholes would storm my castle and steal my tp.  Jokes on you cause I already wiped my ass on all of it.

Also, I did suddenly realize that after years of liking the idea of sardines, but not actually liking sardines, I have a lot of sardines.
 
Bowen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My kids basically only eat plain chicken, rice, and some kind of basic plain vegetable (green beans, tomatoes, raw carrots). In good times it sucked, because we just gave up and started preparing two dinners. In bad times it sucks worse because my wife has decided to once again try the "we all eat the same thing!" plan, which failed miserably long ago. Eventually she'll cave and we'll all eat plain chicken together.
 
Abox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm surviving on the weird off-brands and versions of foods that I find completely untouched on the shelves.  Like yesterday all bread was gone except for like eight loaves of this one multigrain bread.  I bought it and it was perfectly fine.  No idea why that alone didn't get hoarded. Also a particular pasta sauce...when all others were gone there was a bunch of this one tomato cream sauce that nobody seemed to want. It went great with my tortellini.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have so many books to read, so glad for all this time off ...

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Uncle Ben rice? Fark that. You buy the big bags of store own brand rice that cost a quarter of the price.
 
Bowen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abox: I'm surviving on the weird off-brands and versions of foods that I find completely untouched on the shelves.  Like yesterday all bread was gone except for like eight loaves of this one multigrain bread.  I bought it and it was perfectly fine.  No idea why that alone didn't get hoarded. Also a particular pasta sauce...when all others were gone there was a bunch of this one tomato cream sauce that nobody seemed to want. It went great with my tortellini.


For the first time since TSHTF I popped into the local grocery store for a few essentials (Doritos). I grabbed a couple other things while I was there, decided to check out the peanut butter situation.

There wasn't any smooth peanut butter, not one jar. But chunky? Fully stocked. I loved it. I'm just picturing the wheels coming off society and a group of survivors passing right by an untouched shelf of chunky peanut butter on the hunt for food.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That was an article written by an idiot who has no idea how to survive long term.

Standard government advice about preparing for a hurricane goes a million times farther than this drivel.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Spam, Twinkies and Metamucil.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Control+F hot pockets = nothing.

WTF is this shiat? I'm not trying to learn how to cook and people that know how to cook already know what they need.
 
Oak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are cultures that have existed for literal centuries by "making do;" historically oppressed people who've been accumulating knowledge regarding surviving - and even thriving - during times of want. Learn.

Or don't; your ranks could use a good thinning anyway.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abox: I'm surviving on the weird off-brands and versions of foods that I find completely untouched on the shelves.  Like yesterday all bread was gone except for like eight loaves of this one multigrain bread.  I bought it and it was perfectly fine.  No idea why that alone didn't get hoarded. Also a particular pasta sauce...when all others were gone there was a bunch of this one tomato cream sauce that nobody seemed to want. It went great with my tortellini.


Once a few people start grabbing something everyone else thinks that it is a good thing and grab it too, then since it is almost empty you have to grab it.  On the other side, the things that are fully stocked must be awful, because no one grabbed them.

I did grab the last two jars of Newman's Own Peach Salsa on my last panic shopping trip, but only because I can eat a jar in one sitting and fark me if I'm going to live through hell without it.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You know poor people make their groceries last a month every month


Came here to rant about this. So many of these people didn't grow up poor or ever struggled. I'll fark me up a ketchup sandwich if it comes to that. I've done it before when I was younger. Hell just having cheese to put on bread was a fine cuisine sometimes..

It's a pandemic people. Your luxury eating is probably going to take a hint and trust me, you're not going to starve.
 
mdarius
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok, why have people bought out all the bread? That's just strange.
Plenty of bagels on the shelves though. Makes no sense to me. I like bagels though so, win.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abox: I'm surviving on the weird off-brands and versions of foods that I find completely untouched on the shelves.  Like yesterday all bread was gone except for like eight loaves of this one multigrain bread.  I bought it and it was perfectly fine.  No idea why that alone didn't get hoarded. Also a particular pasta sauce...when all others were gone there was a bunch of this one tomato cream sauce that nobody seemed to want. It went great with my tortellini.


I bought like 4 pounds of halal ground beef at the store. There was no other beef, but a whole bunch of this.

The actual difference? None as far as I can tell. But the package had a funny word on it*

*I live in texas, so most people will just think halal sounds furrn.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
22years of fieldwork digging dinosaurs has prepared me for this. Rationing and planning food out a few weeks is no problem. Hell, I even have refrigeration. Tonight was Cuban pulled pork and black beans and rice. Lots of leftovers for the freezer.  Also bonus points I don't have to poop in a hole in the ground.

Have to. I might still if I feel like it.

On the downside, mrs dinodork wrecked a big bag of gold bears in like 3 days so......
 
thornhill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
JFC. That was a terrible article.

Let me help you:

Frozen vegetables, fish, and fruit. Lasts a very, very long time.

Dried legumes and rice. Also lasts forever.

Tempeh can be frozen for quite a while. Lots of fun ways to cook it.

Chocolate. Doesn't need to be frozen or chilled.

As for fresh fruits, kiwi has a very long shelf life in the refrigerator and they are extremely high in vitamin c.

I keep a backup of dehydrated meals just in case.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Abox: I'm surviving on the weird off-brands and versions of foods that I find completely untouched on the shelves.  Like yesterday all bread was gone except for like eight loaves of this one multigrain bread.  I bought it and it was perfectly fine.  No idea why that alone didn't get hoarded. Also a particular pasta sauce...when all others were gone there was a bunch of this one tomato cream sauce that nobody seemed to want. It went great with my tortellini.

I bought like 4 pounds of halal ground beef at the store. There was no other beef, but a whole bunch of this.

The actual difference? None as far as I can tell. But the package had a funny word on it*

*I live in texas, so most people will just think halal sounds furrn.


Pretty sure Halal just means the production was inspected and was approved of by an Imam. Pretty much the Muslim version of Kosher certification, just with the Rabbi swapped out.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mdarius: Ok, why have people bought out all the bread? That's just strange.
Plenty of bagels on the shelves though. Makes no sense to me. I like bagels though so, win.


I said this in a thread yesterday.  Bagels are a dime a dozen for some farking reason but bread is empty.  Ohhh nooo I'm forced to use bagels as sliced bread! We are really slumming it now.. lol
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, I have enough supplies to make 3 gallons of white lightning, a few hundred rounds of ammo, plus a couple of crates of shot and about 50 lbs of meat dry aging in the fridge.  If we get desperate I have a few animals out back that could get downgraded from 'pet/hobby' to 'livestock' and a handful of ground squirrel traps.

/just kidding
//I could eat AN alpaca, just not MY alpaca
///I do have a nice recipe for fricasee ground squirrel.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Two words: lentil soup.

Make a ham dinner first (or just get a hambone) and the rest of the ingredients are pretty basic. Makes an incredibly filling soup that keeps well.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Closeted self-styled chef gurus have been waiting all their lives for this pandemic.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mdarius: Ok, why have people bought out all the bread? That's just strange.
Plenty of bagels on the shelves though. Makes no sense to me. I like bagels though so, win.


Maybe they just restocked bagels before you arrived?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Right now im simmering the bones of the last rotisserie chicken i bought, smells really good, this is the first time ive done it and its progressing nicely. Couldnt find any bread flour but ive got about five pounds in stock plus whole wheat and all purpose on hand. Plenty of rice, a few pounds of beans, carrots, celery, tuna,, sugar, and other stuff. I can make do for a couple of weeks. I do hit the market first thing every coupla days. Still no tp up here. Tapwater up here is fine, no bottled water craziness...

More importantly long term ive started my tomato seeds and other veggies, planted peas and potatoes and lettuce, the garden will be important this year, far more so than in past years...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

morg: Control+F hot pockets = nothing.

WTF is this shiat? I'm not trying to learn how to cook and people that know how to cook already know what they need.


1) open Hot Pocket
2) place directly in toilet

/did you say meow?
 
drtgb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It is strange going to the grocery store. I haven't seen ground beef in two weeks but there are plenty of frozen hamburger patties in the freezer section. All of the paper products are gone. There was no bread but plenty of bagels and baguettes in the bakery section. No pasta but lots of plain rice.

The guy ahead of me yesterday spent about $300 of stuff- prune juice, medical stuff, paper products and cured meats.

I have stocked up but it is with an eye on complete meals and stuff I will certainly eat after this all passes by. I'm investing in the worse case but with a practical take when this does end.

I picked up two bags of tater tots today because the wife likes them and they seemed like good simple comfort food,

The liquor store was well stocked,
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

styckx: waxbeans: You know poor people make their groceries last a month every month

Came here to rant about this. So many of these people didn't grow up poor or ever struggled. I'll fark me up a ketchup sandwich if it comes to that. I've done it before when I was younger. Hell just having cheese to put on bread was a fine cuisine sometimes..

It's a pandemic people. Your luxury eating is probably going to take a hint and trust me, you're not going to starve.


We used to put a slice of American cheese (folded in half for extra cheesiness) inside an empty bun and push it together real hard. Then you microwave it for 30 seconds and you have cheesy bun. Any condiment goes well with it.

I had so many of those in my youth.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Natalie Portmanteau: Abox: I'm surviving on the weird off-brands and versions of foods that I find completely untouched on the shelves.  Like yesterday all bread was gone except for like eight loaves of this one multigrain bread.  I bought it and it was perfectly fine.  No idea why that alone didn't get hoarded. Also a particular pasta sauce...when all others were gone there was a bunch of this one tomato cream sauce that nobody seemed to want. It went great with my tortellini.

I bought like 4 pounds of halal ground beef at the store. There was no other beef, but a whole bunch of this.

The actual difference? None as far as I can tell. But the package had a funny word on it*

*I live in texas, so most people will just think halal sounds furrn.

Pretty sure Halal just means the production was inspected and was approved of by an Imam. Pretty much the Muslim version of Kosher certification, just with the Rabbi swapped out.


I know what Halal is (in the same way I know what kosher is) I was just commenting that there doesn't appear to be any difference in the way its prepared.

For example, Kosher hot dogs don't taste quite like non kosher beef dogs (I suspect the difference is the salt)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mdarius: Ok, why have people bought out all the bread? That's just strange.
Plenty of bagels on the shelves though. Makes no sense to me. I like bagels though so, win.


Supermarket bagels are a slap in the face of God Yahweh. You need the real thing, the boiled ones, and those aren't shelf stable.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

styckx: waxbeans: You know poor people make their groceries last a month every month

Came here to rant about this. So many of these people didn't grow up poor or ever struggled. I'll fark me up a ketchup sandwich if it comes to that. I've done it before when I was younger. Hell just having cheese to put on bread was a fine cuisine sometimes..

It's a pandemic people. Your luxury eating is probably going to take a hint and trust me, you're not going to starve.


Yep. Yep.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As someone that hunts and has a freezer with about 300 pounds of meat inside, not to mention many other items like frozen milk, veggies, and other prepared meals, this is kind of a strange discussion.

Could probably make it 4 to 5 months if needed, so long as power and water stays on.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mdarius: Ok, why have people bought out all the bread? That's just strange.
Plenty of bagels on the shelves though. Makes no sense to me. I like bagels though so, win.


Yeah!!! I think we should study what was left and what was cleared out.
Like I get the cleaning stuff. But the TP? And the Frozen was really odd. Every other thing was a lot of and the other full on gone.  My take it it is lizard brain. And not logical.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thornhill: JFC. That was a terrible article.

Let me help you:

Frozen vegetables, fish, and fruit. Lasts a very, very long time.

Dried legumes and rice. Also lasts forever.

Tempeh can be frozen for quite a while. Lots of fun ways to cook it.

Chocolate. Doesn't need to be frozen or chilled.

As for fresh fruits, kiwi has a very long shelf life in the refrigerator and they are extremely high in vitamin c.

I keep a backup of dehydrated meals just in case.


Nope to all you said. Canned. Just cans. I've seen dry goods go bad. I've seen baking stuffs go bad. Never seen can stuff not come in handy.
 
Korzine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

testosteronephobe: mdarius: Ok, why have people bought out all the bread? That's just strange.
Plenty of bagels on the shelves though. Makes no sense to me. I like bagels though so, win.

Maybe they just restocked bagels before you arrived?


Bread is pretty much all vendor stocked. The guy who brought in bagels would have brought in all the other bread at the same time.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

holdmybones: styckx: waxbeans: You know poor people make their groceries last a month every month

Came here to rant about this. So many of these people didn't grow up poor or ever struggled. I'll fark me up a ketchup sandwich if it comes to that. I've done it before when I was younger. Hell just having cheese to put on bread was a fine cuisine sometimes..

It's a pandemic people. Your luxury eating is probably going to take a hint and trust me, you're not going to starve.

We used to put a slice of American cheese (folded in half for extra cheesiness) inside an empty bun and push it together real hard. Then you microwave it for 30 seconds and you have cheesy bun. Any condiment goes well with it.

I had so many of those in my youth.


Oooooo. I kind of miss fried bologna. Too bad when you blacken it it causes cancer.
 
