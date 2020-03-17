 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Think twice, save a life. Here's a list of 24 high-risk people you should practice social distancing from during the coronavirus pandemic   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Health care, Patient, Health, lot of people, Common cold, Sociology, exhausted healthcare workers, spite of the warnings  
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"practice social distancing from for during the coronavirus pandemic." FTFY submoran.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The forgot Parrotheads.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby's mom?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not reading all those tweets. Just farking Summarize into a list.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
While I don't disagree with those, the "daily dot" and this third tweet had me rolling my eyes

"I'm a Dr."
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everyone with the ability to empathize should see that, and the rest can fark right off.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
as long as farm animals arent on the list, im good!
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I may not be aware that you have one of these conditions. How about you stay away from me?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

well there it is
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well fark how about we lock those 24 up and let the rest of us out?
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

It is basically, "I have a (rare) disease so I am more important than you, please fark your own life/livelihood over in order to keep me from probably not getting a disease (do your kids really need to eat? I had heart surgery God damnit), your job doesn't matter, your kids don't matter, nothing matters but me and mine, so please tank the economy for years, wiping out billions in savings, and stop your living your life on the small small chance I (all important person) might get sick."
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

it must be looping
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hyperloop
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

"Don't be an asshole and think about someone besides yourself for more than 12 seconds."

I can listicle it, if you'd like.
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll give you 25: ME
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Number 7 has a death wish.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This brings to mind something that came up recently.  I have a friend who has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.  She post daily about the need for people to self quarantine, as well as businesses closing (i.e. restaurants, bars) mass gatherings canceled etc.because of her condition and others like her.  Fine, I can see her point.  But you know what I don't see?  This same friend owns a bar.  A bar that she isn't closing down to help prevent the spread of the virus.  Rings very hollow....
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
25.  Anyone wearing a MAGA hat. Which was pretty much the case BEFORE the coronavirus, so carry on.
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My wife works at a grocery store.

We're trying to keep our spirits up each day, but it's tough.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

She works in the liquor aisle?

/sorry, and good luck. We're all in this together and we've got to have spiwit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The nerve of some people, wanting to live.
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I wish!

I quit drinking near the start of the year (today is day 72; longest I've gone without in 15 years).

But...I'm definitely feeling like that dude in Airplane
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone with cancer is in grave danger of the virus. It's so easy to just be careful and empathetic. Think about how incredibly frightening their lives have already been and don't be an asshole.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yes, I am one of those people that wants to live and take care of my family. Who are you to stop me?? The nerve of you.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

likely to die if I get COVD-19. You probably wont die if you get COVID-19.


It wont kill you to take sensible precautions against spreading this disease, or you could go ahead be like those assholes who get on a plane while infected and basically spread a disease that will kill someone else.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
#25: Republicans and Fundies
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1. Steve
2. Dave
3. Steve-Dave
4. Carol
5. Cheryl
6. Bostwick
7. Any one named Chet
8. Gene Masseth
9. Amy
10. Greg
11. Peter
12. Paul
13. Mary
14. Gary
15. Simonubianrfunkel
17. Drew
18. Jesse
19. The Rippers
20. Carrot Top
21. Chad
22. Tad
23. Brad
and, you guessed it:
Fark user imageView Full Size

24. Frank Stallone
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yes, I am one of those people that wants to live and take care of my family. Who are you to stop me?? The nerve of you.


You feel good that you just admitted you cant grasp a simple concept like "social distancing"?  It's super simple.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: 15. Simonubianrfunkel


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mottsnil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mottsnil: This brings to mind something that came up recently.  I have a friend who has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.  She post daily about the need for people to self quarantine, as well as businesses closing (i.e. restaurants, bars) mass gatherings canceled etc.because of her condition and others like her.  Fine, I can see her point.  But you know what I don't see?  This same friend owns a bar.  A bar that she isn't closing down to help prevent the spread of the virus.  Rings very hollow....


Update: She as well as all other business owners of bars and restaurants were just served their orders by the County Judge to shut down today.  She isn't happy about it.  I love her as a dear friend, but honestly you can't rant at people to stay home and then get mad when they order you to shut your business down.  You know to keep people from spreading the virus.....
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yes, I am one of those people that wants to live and take care of my family. Who are you to stop me?? The nerve of you.


Good lord, CzarAngelus???

You make as much sense as they did, at least.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mrs SBinRR is a cancer patient, so she is staying home.  On doctor's orders I wash my hands before leaving work and when I get home.

She has not felt the need to broadcast it all over Facetwit.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mottsnil: This brings to mind something that came up recently.  I have a friend who has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.  She post daily about the need for people to self quarantine, as well as businesses closing (i.e. restaurants, bars) mass gatherings canceled etc.because of her condition and others like her.  Fine, I can see her point.  But you know what I don't see?  This same friend owns a bar.  A bar that she isn't closing down to help prevent the spread of the virus.  Rings very hollow....


Do as I say, not as I do.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hahah. nice
 
awruk!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Must be in twitterese. It's metastasizing into it's own language...
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yeah, what the hell filter was that?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

15. Simon
Sixteen. GarfunkelIn succession the alpha-numerals crudely spell out a naughty no no word.
 
